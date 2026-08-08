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English NewsCities7 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Off Road In Himachal's Chamba; Rescue Ops Underway

7 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Off Road In Himachal's Chamba; Rescue Ops Underway

Seven people, including the driver and conductor, were killed in the bus accident. A joint search-and-rescue team has been deployed to the site.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Himachal bus accident killed seven, eleven sustained injuries.
  • Six critically injured referred to Chamba medical college.
  • NDRF, police, other teams launched swift rescue operations.
  • Accident cause unknown; authorities continue investigation at site.

Seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus fell around 100 feet below the road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning. 

According to preliminary information, the accident took place at around 7:15 am on August 8 near Chalunj Mod under the Bairagarh Patwar Circle of Bharmour subdivision. The bus, carrying more than 15 passengers, skidded off the road and fell onto another road approximately 100 feet below.

Six Among Injured Critical

The latest information confirms that seven people have died in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries.

All the injured were taken to hospital for primary treatment. Of them, six seriously injured passengers have been referred to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for specialised treatment.

Authorities are yet to release the identities of those killed and injured.

NDRF, Police Launch Rescue Operation

Following information about the accident, the district administration immediately mobilised a joint search-and-rescue team to the site.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, Home Guards, Fire Department and Revenue Department have been deployed for the rescue operation.

The teams are continuing relief and rescue work at the accident site and are working to ensure that all passengers are accounted for. 

ALSO READ: Gurugram Issues Work-From-Home Advisory After Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

Exact Cause Of Accident Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact circumstances that caused the bus to plunge onto the road below are not yet known.

Officials are gathering details from the site, and further information is expected once the rescue operation progresses.

The administration has said that additional details regarding the accident, the victims and the circumstances leading to the crash will be shared as they become available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district?

A private bus carrying more than 15 passengers fell approximately 100 feet below the road. The accident occurred on Saturday morning near Chalunj Mod.

How many people were killed and injured in the bus accident?

Seven people were killed, including the driver and conductor. Additionally, 11 others sustained injuries in the accident.

Where exactly did the bus accident take place?

The accident occurred near Chalunj Mod under the Bairagarh Patwar Circle of Bharmour subdivision. It happened on the Tissa-Bairagarh main road.

What is the cause of the bus accident?

The exact circumstances that caused the bus to leave the road are not yet known. Officials are currently gathering details and investigating the incident.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chamba NDRF HIMACHAL PRADESH
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