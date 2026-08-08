Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satluj (formerly Panjab '95') removed from ZEE5 after 48 hours.

Government cited lack of certification for film's swift OTT removal.

Fans placed Gurudwara gullaks to aid Satluj's producer losses.

Filmmakers declined donations, valuing love and support above finances.

Filmmaker Honey Trehan has revealed the extraordinary response to Satluj, his biographical drama based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, with supporters reportedly keeping gullaks in Gurudwaras in India and abroad to help the film’s producers recover their losses. However, Trehan has made it clear that the team will not accept any money, gifts or donations.

The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and previously titled Panjab ’95, had a turbulent journey before its brief OTT release. After facing a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the platform within 48 hours following directions from the Government of India.

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Honey Trehan Says Fans Tried To Help Recover Satluj Losses

A month after the film’s controversial streaming debut and removal, Trehan addressed the response to Satluj in a detailed Instagram note. He thanked those who supported the project and revealed that several people had contacted him, the Khalra family and Diljit Dosanjh with offers of financial assistance.

“Since then, we have been getting several messages, calls, Instagram DMs and tweets from people trying to reach out to us, the Khalra family and Diljit bhaji, to extend their support and help us with money to recover our losses,” he wrote.

According to Trehan, the support wasn't limited to individual offers. He said he learnt that gullaks had been placed in Gurudwaras as well, with well-wishers attempting to raise money for the film's producers.

“We even got to know there are gullaks kept in Gurudwaras where well-wishers are trying to help my producers to recover the losses of ‘Satluj: This is happening in India as well as abroad. We thank you deeply for this gesture,” he said.

Despite the gesture, Trehan said that the makers do not want financial contributions from supporters.

“It is truly special and we respect your emotions. Having said that, your love and support is more than enough, and with all due respect we cannot accept any money, gifts or donations for our film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Trehan (@honeytrehan)

Team Satluj Clarifies It Has No Connection With Any Collections

Trehan said the filmmakers view Satluj as an attempt to honour Khalra and remember those whose stories were lost during a period marked by violence and silence. Rather than focusing on the film's financial setbacks, he framed its legacy around truth, human rights and remembrance.

Trehan said, “It is a small attempt at sharing the collective grief of our loved ones and for the ones who we lost in the darkness irrespective of their caste, religion or social status."

The filmmaker also issued a clear warning about anyone collecting money using the film's name. He said such fundraising efforts have no association with the official Satluj team or its producers.

“We feel blessed to be a part of this service. We as a team respectfully want to make sure and put it on record that any money collected by anyone in the name of the film or in the name of any service or donation has nothing to do with team Satluj.”

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Why Was Satluj Removed From ZEE5?

Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, had earlier faced difficulties with the CBFC over certification for a theatrical release. After the film appeared on ZEE5 on July 3, it was taken down within two days.

An Information and Broadcasting Ministry official had told ANI, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform.”

Following its removal from ZEE5, reports also emerged of unauthorised downloads and public screenings of the film, allowing it to continue reaching audiences despite its short-lived official streaming run.