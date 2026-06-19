Shahid Kapoor Baffled By Cocktail 2’s ‘A’ Certificate, Says ‘I’m Still Figuring Out Why’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2 opened June 19, earning an 'A' certificate.

Shahid Kapoor expressed confusion over the film's adult rating.

He insisted the film is perfectly suitable for family viewing.

Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, opened in cinemas on June 19 to rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. But before audiences could even buy their tickets, the film stirred up conversation - not for its story, but for the ‘A’ certificate it received from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A fan interaction video of Shahid has since gone viral, showing the actor expressing genuine confusion over the rating of the film.

Shahid On Cocktail 2’s A Certificate

Speaking candidly, Shahid insisted the film has nothing that viewers would find offensive and is perfectly suitable for family viewing.

“Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko apati ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an A-certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samaj mein nahi aaya. [There’s nothing in this film that anyone could find objectionable. I know we’ve received an A certificate, but I’m still trying to figure out why. I honestly don’t understand it.]” he said in one of the now-viral videos.

ALSO READ| ‘Alpha’ Actress Sharvari Wagh’s Grandfather Was Former Maharashtra CM, Lok Sabha Speaker - Did You Know?

He added that he hopes that audiences walk out with “big smiles on their faces”.

“Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. I hope you walk out with a big smile, thinking about life. Zindagi mein aise kayin moments hai jiski wajah se zindagi special hoti hai aur Cocktail uss tarah ki film hai joh aapko woh yaad dilaati hai. [This film is the story of three people. It’s something you can watch with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are so many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments.]”

ALSO READ| Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Nampally Court Summons Allu Arjun, Hearing On June 22

This makes Cocktail 2 his fifth film to receive such a certification, joining Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and O’Romeo.

About Cocktail 2

The film is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty - a film still fondly remembered for both its story and its iconic soundtrack. Both films have been directed by Homi Adajania.

“Cocktail 2 delivers everything viewers expect from a theatrical experience - a compelling story, relatable situations, attractive lead actors, breathtaking locations, and memorable music,” ABP Live review of the film noted.