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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShahid Kapoor Baffled By Cocktail 2’s ‘A’ Certificate, Says ‘I’m Still Figuring Out Why’

Shahid Kapoor Baffled By Cocktail 2’s ‘A’ Certificate, Says ‘I’m Still Figuring Out Why’

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer - Cocktail 2 - is directed by Homi Adajania, who also directed the first part.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cocktail 2 opened June 19, earning an 'A' certificate.
  • Shahid Kapoor expressed confusion over the film's adult rating.
  • He insisted the film is perfectly suitable for family viewing.

Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, opened in cinemas on June 19 to rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. But before audiences could even buy their tickets, the film stirred up conversation - not for its story, but for the ‘A’ certificate it received from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A fan interaction video of Shahid has since gone viral, showing the actor expressing genuine confusion over the rating of the film. 

Shahid On Cocktail 2’s A Certificate

Speaking candidly, Shahid insisted the film has nothing that viewers would find offensive and is perfectly suitable for family viewing.

“Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko apati ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an A-certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samaj mein nahi aaya. [There’s nothing in this film that anyone could find objectionable. I know we’ve received an A certificate, but I’m still trying to figure out why. I honestly don’t understand it.]” he said in one of the now-viral videos. 

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He added that he hopes that audiences walk out with “big smiles on their faces”. 

“Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. I hope you walk out with a big smile, thinking about life. Zindagi mein aise kayin moments hai jiski wajah se zindagi special hoti hai aur Cocktail uss tarah ki film hai joh aapko woh yaad dilaati hai. [This film is the story of three people. It’s something you can watch with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are so many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments.]”

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This makes Cocktail 2 his fifth film to receive such a certification, joining Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and O’Romeo.

About Cocktail 2

The film is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty - a film still fondly remembered for both its story and its iconic soundtrack. Both films have been directed by Homi Adajania. 

“Cocktail 2 delivers everything viewers expect from a theatrical experience - a compelling story, relatable situations, attractive lead actors, breathtaking locations, and memorable music,” ABP Live review of the film noted. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did 'Cocktail 2' release and who are its main stars?

'Cocktail 2' opened in cinemas on June 19 to rave reviews. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

What kind of certification did 'Cocktail 2' receive?

The film received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This decision sparked conversation before its release.

How did Shahid Kapoor react to the film's 'A' certificate?

Shahid Kapoor expressed genuine confusion over the adult rating, stating he doesn't understand why it was given. He insisted the film is perfectly suitable for family viewing with nothing offensive.

Who directed 'Cocktail 2' and is it related to a previous film?

Both 'Cocktail' films were directed by Homi Adajania. 'Cocktail 2' is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon CBFC Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor ENtertainment News Cocktail 2
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