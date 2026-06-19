Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Serve An ‘Intoxicatingly Fun’ Entertainer

Cocktail 2 offers a refreshing cinematic experience. The first Cocktail was released in 2012 and was a huge success, and this sequel has been reimagined for today’s audience. It delivers everything viewers expect from a theatrical experience - a compelling story, relatable situations, attractive lead actors, breathtaking locations, and memorable music.

Cocktail 2 Story

The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, who are in a relationship. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Ellie, played by Kriti Sanon, enters the picture. What follows forms the heart of the film, and it’s best experienced in theatres, as revealing more would spoil the fun.

How Is Cocktail 2?

Cocktail 2 is a beautifully crafted film. It features several situations that audiences will find relatable. Even if you haven’t personally experienced them, chances are someone you know has.

ALSO READ| Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry Review | Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo’s Film Is Proof That Simple Storytelling Trumps Big-Budget Spectacle

The chemistry between the three leads keeps your attention glued to the screen. The film wastes no time in getting to the point, and the narrative moves at a brisk pace. One of its biggest strengths is how effortlessly the lead actors command the screen. Their styling, fashion, and overall screen presence make it hard to look away.

The cinematography is top-notch as it captures stunning locations beautifully, and the songs elevate the mood whenever they appear. Although many believed the sequel could never match the original or questioned the need for a remake, those comparisons are unfair. Cocktail 2 has been made for today’s generation and succeeds on its own terms.

Performances

Shahid Kapoor delivers an outstanding performance and is perfectly cast in the role. His charm, good looks, and the way he handles emotional situations make him immensely likeable.

ALSO READ| Raakh Review | Move Over, Paatal Lok - Ali Fazal’s Gritty Noir Leaves Other OTT Thrillers In The Dust

Kriti Sanon is breathtaking. Her glamorous looks, stylish wardrobe, and strong performance make her one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Rashmika Mandanna fits naturally into the role. Any doubts about her casting fade away once the film unfolds. She delivers a balanced performance that complements the story well.

All three actors are incredibly appealing on screen and keep the audience engaged throughout.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain is highly relatable and reflects the realities of modern relationships. The situations in the film are easy to connect with, making the story feel authentic. Director Homi Adajania has done an excellent job, effectively utilising all three lead actors and bringing out the best in their performances.

Music

Pritam’s music is another major highlight. The songs grow on you gradually and have been picturised beautifully. Instead of feeling like interruptions, they enhance the storytelling, making viewers want to enjoy every track rather than reaching for their phones or stepping out of the theatre.

Verdict

Cocktail 2 is a beautiful, engaging, and thoroughly entertaining film that deserves to be watched on the big screen.