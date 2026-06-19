Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Nampally Court Summons Allu Arjun, Hearing On June 22

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court for Pushpa 2 stampede.

Tragic incident on December 4, 2024, caused one death, injuries.

Actor named A11; theatre management also faces charges for incident.

Allu Arjun's father compensated family of the stampede victim.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been directed by the Nampally Court in Hyderabad to appear in person on June 22 in connection with the fatal stampede outside Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Hyderabad Court

The case stems from the tragic incident on December 4, 2024, when a massive crowd gathered outside the theatre for a special screening of the blockbuster. As Allu Arjun greeted fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, the crowd swelled uncontrollably, resulting in a stampede.

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The incident claimed the life of a woman identified as, Revathi, and her young son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

Summons Issued To 19 People

The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused in the case. Chikkadpally Police have named Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11 (A11), while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10. The police have filed a chargesheet naming a total of 23 individuals.

Confirming the development, the actor’s legal team said the court had directed Allu Arjun to appear in person on Monday and added that further details would be shared later.

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Following the tragedy, Allu Arjun’s father and veteran producer Allu Aravind announced a financial contribution of Rs 2 crore to support Revathi's bereaved family.

Allu Arjun's Upcoming Films

Allu Arjun is currently preparing for his next big project, Raaka, directed by Atlee. The film’s title was unveiled on the actor’s 44th birthday. It will also star mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in a lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the makers are eyeing a December 2027 release. While the release date has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest filming is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026 if production stays on schedule.