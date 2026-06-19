Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharvari's upcoming film 'Alpha' joins YRF's Spy Universe.

Actress Sharvari Wagh is currently grabbing headlines for her upcoming action thriller Alpha and reports about her personal life. But beyond the glamour of Bollywood, the actress comes from a family with a significant political background.

While fans know her as one of the industry's fastest-rising stars, few are aware that her grandfather was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political figures.

Granddaughter of Ex-Maharashtra CM

Sharvari’s maternal grandfather was veteran Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi. Her father, Shailesh Wagh, is a well-known builder, and her mother, Namrata Wagh, is an architect.

The actress grew up in a privileged environment, but despite her family’s influence, she chose to build her own identity in the film industry.

About Manohar Joshi

Manohar Joshi was among the most respected leaders in Maharashtra politics. A senior Shiv Sena leader, he served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and played a key role in shaping the state's political landscape.

After completing his tenure as CM, he went on to become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Joshi passed away in 2024 at the age of 87, leaving behind a lasting political legacy.

Sharvari Struggled Like Every Other Newcomer

Unlike many star kids and celebrity heirs, Sharvari did not enter Bollywood directly. Before facing the camera, she worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on several film projects to understand filmmaking and acting.

Her dedication and hard work eventually helped her earn opportunities on her own merit.

Sharvari made her acting debut opposite Sunny Kaushal in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She later made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 and quickly became one of the most promising young actresses in the industry.

Her performances and screen presence have earned her a growing fan base and several high-profile projects.

Gearing Up For 'Alpha'

The actress is now gearing up for one of the biggest releases of her career, Alpha, a part of YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe. Sharvari will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also set to play pivotal roles.

The much-awaited action entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3, 2026.