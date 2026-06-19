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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Alpha’ Actress Sharvari Wagh’s Grandfather Was Former Maharashtra CM, Lok Sabha Speaker - Did You Know?

‘Alpha’ Actress Sharvari Wagh’s Grandfather Was Former Maharashtra CM, Lok Sabha Speaker - Did You Know?

As Sharvari Wagh gears up for the release of ‘Alpha’, here’s a lesser-known fact about the actress - she is the granddaughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena stalwart Manohar Joshi.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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  • Sharvari's upcoming film 'Alpha' joins YRF's Spy Universe.

Actress Sharvari Wagh is currently grabbing headlines for her upcoming action thriller Alpha and reports about her personal life. But beyond the glamour of Bollywood, the actress comes from a family with a significant political background.

While fans know her as one of the industry's fastest-rising stars, few are aware that her grandfather was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political figures.

Granddaughter of Ex-Maharashtra CM 

Sharvari’s maternal grandfather was veteran Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi. Her father, Shailesh Wagh, is a well-known builder, and her mother, Namrata Wagh, is an architect.

The actress grew up in a privileged environment, but despite her family’s influence, she chose to build her own identity in the film industry.

About Manohar Joshi

Manohar Joshi was among the most respected leaders in Maharashtra politics. A senior Shiv Sena leader, he served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and played a key role in shaping the state's political landscape.

After completing his tenure as CM, he went on to become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Joshi passed away in 2024 at the age of 87, leaving behind a lasting political legacy.

Sharvari Struggled Like Every Other Newcomer

Unlike many star kids and celebrity heirs, Sharvari did not enter Bollywood directly. Before facing the camera, she worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on several film projects to understand filmmaking and acting.

Her dedication and hard work eventually helped her earn opportunities on her own merit.

Sharvari made her acting debut opposite Sunny Kaushal in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She later made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 and quickly became one of the most promising young actresses in the industry.

Her performances and screen presence have earned her a growing fan base and several high-profile projects.

Gearing Up For 'Alpha'

The actress is now gearing up for one of the biggest releases of her career, Alpha, a part of YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe. Sharvari will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also set to play pivotal roles.

The much-awaited action entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant political roles did Sharvari Wagh's grandfather, Manohar Joshi, hold?

Manohar Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999. He also held significant roles as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Maharashtra Alpha Sharvari Wagh
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