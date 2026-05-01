From Black Thread To Hanuman Chalisa, What Priyanka Chopra Carries In Her Bag

Faith And Protection Travel With Her

In a recent interaction with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she always carries a Hanuman Chalisa and a black thread in her bag while travelling. She explained the significance behind these items, saying they help protect her during journeys. Speaking about the black thread, she said, “In India, we wear black… it keeps away the evil.”

She added that she likes wearing multiple protective elements together, noting, “The more you can do to protect yourself… why not?”

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It Protects Me During My Travels

Priyanka also showed a small Hanuman Chalisa booklet that she keeps with her at all times. Explaining its importance, she said, “This is my Hanuman Chalisa… I feel like it protects me in all my travels.” Although she admitted she does not read it daily, she tries to connect with it as much as possible, highlighting her strong belief in spirituality and tradition.

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What Else Is Inside Her Bag

Apart from these spiritual items, Priyanka’s bag also contains everyday essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, and a portable charger. She revealed that she labels her charger so it does not get misplaced. The actor also carries an Epi-Pen due to a specific allergy and an inhaler because of asthma. Additionally, she keeps a stain-removal pen handy, recalling how it once saved her outfit during an event.

A Blend of Global Life and Indian Roots

Despite living abroad, Priyanka Chopra continues to hold on to Indian traditions and beliefs. Her bag reflects not just practicality but also emotional and cultural value, combining faith, health, and daily necessities in one place.