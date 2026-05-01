Priyanka Chopra carries a Hanuman Chalisa booklet and a black thread for protection during her travels, reflecting her strong spiritual beliefs.
From Black Thread To Hanuman Chalisa, What Priyanka Chopra Carries In Her Bag
Priyanka Chopra revealed she carries a Hanuman Chalisa and black thread while travelling for protection. The actor shared insights into her bag, blending spirituality with essentials.
- Priyanka Chopra carries Hanuman Chalisa for protection.
- Black thread in bag wards off evil, she says.
- Bag also contains essentials like charger, Epi-Pen, inhaler.
From global red carpets to international projects, Priyanka Chopra continues to stay deeply connected to her roots. While fans often wonder what essentials a global star carries while travelling, Priyanka recently offered a glimpse into her personal bag, and the revelations are both surprising and meaningful. Beyond beauty products and daily items, the actor shared that her handbag carries objects tied closely to faith, protection, and personal memories, reflecting a blend of modern lifestyle and traditional beliefs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What spiritual items does Priyanka Chopra carry while traveling?
Why does Priyanka Chopra carry a black thread in her bag?
She carries a black thread, a tradition from India, to ward off evil and provide protection during her journeys.
What everyday essentials are in Priyanka Chopra's bag?
Besides spiritual items, her bag contains everyday essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, a portable charger, an Epi-Pen for allergies, and an inhaler for asthma.
Does Priyanka Chopra read her Hanuman Chalisa daily?
While she doesn't read it daily, Priyanka Chopra keeps her Hanuman Chalisa booklet with her to feel protected during her travels and connects with it when possible.