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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrom Black Thread To Hanuman Chalisa, What Priyanka Chopra Carries In Her Bag

From Black Thread To Hanuman Chalisa, What Priyanka Chopra Carries In Her Bag

Priyanka Chopra revealed she carries a Hanuman Chalisa and black thread while travelling for protection. The actor shared insights into her bag, blending spirituality with essentials.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra carries Hanuman Chalisa for protection.
  • Black thread in bag wards off evil, she says.
  • Bag also contains essentials like charger, Epi-Pen, inhaler.

From global red carpets to international projects, Priyanka Chopra continues to stay deeply connected to her roots. While fans often wonder what essentials a global star carries while travelling, Priyanka recently offered a glimpse into her personal bag, and the revelations are both surprising and meaningful. Beyond beauty products and daily items, the actor shared that her handbag carries objects tied closely to faith, protection, and personal memories, reflecting a blend of modern lifestyle and traditional beliefs.

Faith And Protection Travel With Her

In a recent interaction with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she always carries a Hanuman Chalisa and a black thread in her bag while travelling. She explained the significance behind these items, saying they help protect her during journeys. Speaking about the black thread, she said, “In India, we wear black… it keeps away the evil.”
She added that she likes wearing multiple protective elements together, noting, “The more you can do to protect yourself… why not?”

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It Protects Me During My Travels

Priyanka also showed a small Hanuman Chalisa booklet that she keeps with her at all times. Explaining its importance, she said, “This is my Hanuman Chalisa… I feel like it protects me in all my travels.” Although she admitted she does not read it daily, she tries to connect with it as much as possible, highlighting her strong belief in spirituality and tradition.

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What Else Is Inside Her Bag

Apart from these spiritual items, Priyanka’s bag also contains everyday essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, and a portable charger. She revealed that she labels her charger so it does not get misplaced. The actor also carries an Epi-Pen due to a specific allergy and an inhaler because of asthma. Additionally, she keeps a stain-removal pen handy, recalling how it once saved her outfit during an event.

A Blend of Global Life and Indian Roots

Despite living abroad, Priyanka Chopra continues to hold on to Indian traditions and beliefs. Her bag reflects not just practicality but also emotional and cultural value, combining faith, health, and daily necessities in one place.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What spiritual items does Priyanka Chopra carry while traveling?

Priyanka Chopra carries a Hanuman Chalisa booklet and a black thread for protection during her travels, reflecting her strong spiritual beliefs.

Why does Priyanka Chopra carry a black thread in her bag?

She carries a black thread, a tradition from India, to ward off evil and provide protection during her journeys.

What everyday essentials are in Priyanka Chopra's bag?

Besides spiritual items, her bag contains everyday essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, a portable charger, an Epi-Pen for allergies, and an inhaler for asthma.

Does Priyanka Chopra read her Hanuman Chalisa daily?

While she doesn't read it daily, Priyanka Chopra keeps her Hanuman Chalisa booklet with her to feel protected during her travels and connects with it when possible.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Vogue India Priyanka Chopra Celebrity Lifestyle Hanuman Chalisa Spirituality
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