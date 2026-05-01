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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'She Mimics Her Very Well': Shekhar Suman On Rekha’s Obsession With Mumtaz

'She Mimics Her Very Well': Shekhar Suman On Rekha’s Obsession With Mumtaz

Shekhar Suman revealed that Rekha is “obsessed” with Mumtaz and mimics her beautifully. He said Mumtaz’s influence reflects in Rekha’s mannerisms, highlighting a lesser-known side of the actress.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shekhar Suman reveals Rekha's fascination with Mumtaz.
  • Rekha mimics Mumtaz, with her mannerisms showing influence.
  • Suman also discusses actors' common mispronunciation issues.

 Actor Shekhar Suman made a huge revelation about the Bollywood yesteryear diva Rekha. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor shared that the veteran actress is obsessed with fellow actress Mumtaz. He disclosed that Rekha even does an excellent mimicry of Mumtaz.

He further pointed out that when one closely observes the mannerisms of Rekha, they will find an influence of Mumtaz in it. Shekhar Suman told IANS, "She is obsessed with Mumtaz, which very few people know, and she mimics her very well. I even made her do it. Even her mannerisms have an influence of Mumtaz."

It might also be interesting to know that Rekha ji played the lead in Sekhar Suman's debut movie "Utsav", which was released back in 1984. Made under the direction of Girish Karnad, the project is based on the play "Mrichakatika (The Little Clay Cart)" by Śūdraka.

The story revolves around a courtesan named Vasantasena (Played by Rekha) and her chance encounter with a poor Brahmin man, Charudatta (Played by Shekhar Suman), in Ujjain. Produced by Shashi Kapoor, "Utsav" stars Shankar Nag, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Anuradha Patel, Shekhar Suman, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with others.

While speaking to IANS, Sekhar Suman also talked about how people working in the Hindi film industry end up mispronouncing some very common words. He said, "Along with acting, I also wanted to really focus on the speech as both these things are closely connected to one another. Today's actors often mispronounce common words. What do you expect from such people in the industry where Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are known for their command over the language? In fact, all over the world - It may be Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, John Hopkins, they are all known due to their language. Acting, speech, behaviour, all these things move together simultaneously".

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shekhar Suman reveal about Rekha?

Shekhar Suman revealed that Rekha is obsessed with actress Mumtaz and does an excellent mimicry of her.

In what way is Mumtaz's influence seen in Rekha?

Shekhar Suman pointed out that if one observes Rekha's mannerisms closely, they will find Mumtaz's influence.

What was Shekhar Suman's debut film with Rekha?

Shekhar Suman's debut movie was 'Utsav', released in 1984, where Rekha played the lead role.

What is Shekhar Suman's concern about today's actors?

He is concerned that today's actors often mispronounce common words, impacting their overall performance.

Published at : 01 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Girish Karnad Mumtaz Shekhar SUman Utsav Film
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