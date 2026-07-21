Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shabana Azmi witnessed police lathi-charge and tear-gassing at CJP protest.

She refuted student violence claims, questioning authorities' lack of dialogue.

Azmi voiced concerns about potential paramilitary deployment if protests continue.

Briefly unwell, she emphasized the protest's importance over her health.

Actor Shabana Azmi has spoken about what she says she witnessed while attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. In an interview with India Today, the actor alleged that students participating in the demonstration were subjected to lathi-charge and tear gas despite repeatedly insisting that their protest would remain peaceful. Azmi also questioned the authorities' response and urged greater dialogue with the protesting students.

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Shabana Azmi Says Students Wanted A Peaceful Protest

Speaking to India Today, Shabana described the events she witnessed at the protest site and rejected claims that the students had triggered the confrontation.

She said, “I was right there when the tear gassing happened and I was witness to the children being lathi-charged, and also girls… young girls being lathi-charged. They tried to put the blame on the students and said somebody threw a shoe and that’s how they started, but that’s not what I saw and that’s not what all the students kept saying. They were showing me their wounds and they were saying they wanted to do a completely non-violent protest, which is what was being told to them constantly from the podium.”

Expresses Concern Over Possible Escalation

During the conversation, Shabana Azmi said she had heard that although the protest site had been cleared on Monday, authorities could deploy paramilitary forces if demonstrations continued the following day.

The actor said, “Well, we have now heard that today they’ve said that we’re going to clear the place, but we have heard that tomorrow if there is any gathering at all, they are going to turn it violent and then bring in the paramilitary forces and make it into a really violent thing. Is this any way of behaving?”

When asked whether anti-social elements had entered the protest, Azmi acknowledged that such individuals often attempt to exploit public demonstrations.

“We were prepared for that, we knew that would happen. But what is still inexplicable is when two of the representatives went to JP Nadda (Union minister), he only asked them to write what their grievances were, spent 10 minutes with them, and then sent them away, did not have a dialogue with them. What is this? Why can’t they have a dialogue with the students?”

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Shabana Azmi Fell Ill At Jantar Mantar

Later on July 20, Azmi experienced a brief health scare while attending the protest at Jantar Mantar. According to Rediff, the 75-year-old actor felt unwell due to severe heat, overcrowding and suffocation at the venue.

The incident came amid heightened tensions following the removal of environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site and his subsequent hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike.

बताया जा रहा है कि शबाना आजमी की तबीयत बिगड़ गई है। धर्मेंद्र प्रधान की कुर्सी अब असली खतरे में आई है। मुझे आज भी याद है कि एक बार शबाना आजमी को छोटा सा फ्रैक्चर हो गया था तो पूरा ट्विटर हिल गया था। pic.twitter.com/IX5l1QDtrU — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) July 20, 2026

She told Rediff, "Arrey Baba, I am okay now. It was just a dizzy spell. Don't derail the protest by focussing on my health or my presence."

She added, "I only want to be a part of the protest. This cause is far bigger than any individual. A man is willing to give up his life. Bachhe bhook hartal pe hain."

Earlier, Shabana Azmi had also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, saying the country needed his leadership for the long struggle ahead.