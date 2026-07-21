Did Anupama Parameswaran Hint At Her Breakup With Dhruv Vikram? Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupama Parameswaran's cryptic posts sparked dating rumours with Dhruv Vikram.

Her captions hinted at newfound freedom and personal independence.

Fans widely interpreted posts as a possible breakup with Dhruv.

Neither Anupama nor Dhruv confirmed their relationship or split.

South Indian actor Anupama Parameswaran has set social media abuzz after sharing a series of cryptic posts, prompting fresh speculation about her reported relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram. Although the pair have long been linked through dating rumours, neither has ever publicly confirmed their relationship. Now, Anupama's latest posts have left fans wondering whether the two have parted ways.

Anupama Parameswaran's Cryptic Posts Go Viral

After a long break from social media, Anupama returned with a collection of photographs and videos. While the visuals caught attention, it was the captions accompanying the posts that quickly became the talking point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

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In one caption, she wrote, "Oh! Sorry for the photo dump. Posting on social media becomes so much more fun when you don't have to wait for someone's approval, song selection, or someone else's caption."

The message immediately fuelled speculation among fans, with many interpreting it as a hint about changes in her personal life.

'No More Permission, No More Fear'

In another emotional post, Anupama shared a deeply personal message.

She wrote, "Sometimes, you have to leave closed roads behind to find peace. Today, I found mine. From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permission, no more fear. I am rediscovering myself and learning to fall in love again with the life that was once mine."

She further added that there was something she had wanted to say for a long time but was never allowed to express.

"Today, I just want to say... I love you all. It's time to heal, to live freely and to choose myself. From now on, I want to live my life on my own terms, without fear and without apology."

Her heartfelt words have only intensified online speculation, with many fans believing the posts could be linked to her reported relationship with Dhruv Vikram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

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Following the posts, discussions about a possible break-up between Anupama and Dhruv have gathered pace across social media. Fans have been sharing theories and interpreting the actor's words as signs that the rumoured relationship has come to an end.

How Did The Dating Rumours Begin

Rumours of Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram dating first gained traction in early 2025 while the two were shooting for Bison Kaalamaadan. Around the same time, a photograph allegedly showing the pair kissing went viral on social media, further fuelling speculation.

The rumours continued after Dhruv wished Anupama on stage during an awards ceremony in Chennai. Anupama had also referred to him as her "2 AM call". Later, Dhruv shared a selfie with Anupama from an awards event in Mumbai, which the actor reposted with a heart emoji.

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However, the two eventually stopped speaking publicly about each other, leading fans to speculate that they may have ended their reported relationship.

Despite the growing rumours, neither Anupama Parameswaran nor Dhruv Vikram has officially confirmed their relationship or addressed the speculation.