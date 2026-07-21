Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker's husband, Fahad Ahmad, detained during Mumbai protest.

Protest opposed Sonam Wangchuk's removal and exam paper leaks.

Fahad reported police brutality, his detention confirmed via video.

Police detained Fahad; released later that same evening.

Swara Bhasker, who had visited Jantar Mantar on July 14 to express solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) student protest and meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, has now shared videos of her husband Fahad Ahmad being detained by the Mumbai Police during a protest in the city.

Swara alleged that Fahad, along with several student groups and civil society members, had gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest what they described as the forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike in Delhi. The protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leaks.

Swara Bhasker Shares Mumbai Protest Update

On July 20, Swara took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of WhatsApp messages she received from Fahad during the protest. Along with a video, Fahad wrote, "Bahut hathapai hui hai police ke saath. They are going mad. Brutally attack kar rahe hain."

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Concerned, Swara asked if he was safe and who was with him. Fahad replied that he was “fine”.

She later reposted the video he had sent, in which Fahad claimed that he and several others had been detained by the police at Chaityabhoomi.

“Sathiyon, is waqt police ne hamein Chaityabhoomi se detain kia hai. Jis tarah se Delhi me chahtron ka daman ho rha hai jo apni jayez mango ko lekar jantar mantar par pichle 21 dinon se sonam wangchuk ke sath tamam sathi baithe hue the. Lekin abhi jab Mumbai mein uske virodh mein Chaityabhoomi mein bohot chahatr sangathan aur alag alag civil society organisation ke log ikhata hue, to police ne bahut brutality ke sath attack karne ki koshish ki. Pair mein bhi chot lagi hai aur sath hi sath logo ko detain karke le ja rhe hain,” he claimed in the video.

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Fahad also appealed to more people to join the protest in large numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara subsequently shared another video showing Fahad being escorted into a police vehicle along with other protesters. In the video, Fahad can be heard asking police why he was being detained, but receives no response before being taken away. According to Swara, he was taken to Mahim Police Station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Later that evening, the actor updated her followers, confirming in the comments section that Fahad had been released at around 8 pm.

About Mumbai Protest

The protest at Chaityabhoomi was organised to oppose what demonstrators described as the “illegal removal” of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital. Protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to reports, around 300 people were detained during the demonstration in Dadar. Three separate cases have reportedly been registered against 50 protesters for allegedly holding the protest without prior permission.