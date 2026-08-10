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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBhumi Pednekar Joins Assam Flood Relief, Distributes Solar Lights To Families

Bhumi Pednekar Joins Assam Flood Relief, Distributes Solar Lights To Families

Bhumi Pednekar joined flood relief efforts in Assam with BDRF. The actor has been distributing solar lights and essential supplies to affected families.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 06:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Bhumi Pednekar joined flood relief efforts in Assam.
  • She distributed solar lights to families lacking electricity.
  • Pednekar's Assam visit follows recent Delhi protest controversy.
  • Randeep Hooda, Samay Raina also supported Assam flood relief.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, working alongside the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to support families affected by the devastating floods. The actor travelled through waterlogged areas as volunteers continued reaching communities with essential supplies and assistance.

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Bhumi Pednekar Reaches Flood-Hit Areas In Assam

Bhumi was seen travelling through several flooded stretches as relief operations continued across the state. Videos shared by the actor and BDRF showed her navigating waterlogged roads, including after dark, while volunteers worked to deliver essential items to people affected by the floods.

One video showed Bhumi travelling by car through a flooded road at night, with water covering parts of the route. Showing the efforts of volunteers working in difficult conditions, she wrote, "Doesn't matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official,"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) (@bdrf_official)

Solar Lights Distributed To Flood-Affected Families

As part of the relief work, Bhumi also shared pictures and videos showing solar lights being distributed to families affected by the floods. The lights are intended to provide a safer source of illumination to people dealing with limited electricity access while staying in temporary shelters.

"Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting," she wrote.

Explaining why such support matters to displaced families, Bhumi added, "For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity; it brings safety, comfort, and hope."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Assam Visit Comes After Delhi Protest Controversy

Bhumi's visit to Assam comes after she faced criticism over remarks concerning protesters during the CJP protest in Delhi. Her comments about abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi prompted questions from some social media users about her response to the broader issues raised during the protest.

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Other Celebrities Join Assam Flood Relief Efforts

Bhumi is among several public figures who have stepped forward to support flood relief efforts in Assam.

Actor Randeep Hooda also visited Sivasagar district, where he worked with NGO Global Sikhs to serve hot meals, or langar, to people affected by the floods.

Comedian Samay Raina, meanwhile, donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood-affected people in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in flood relief efforts in Assam?

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to support affected families. Other public figures like Randeep Hooda and Samay Raina have also contributed.

What kind of assistance is Bhumi Pednekar providing in Assam?

She is helping distribute essential supplies and assistance. This includes providing solar lights to families struggling with limited electricity access in temporary shelters.

Why are solar lights being distributed to flood-affected families?

Solar lights provide a safer source of illumination for families in temporary shelters with limited electricity. They are intended to bring safety, comfort, and hope after sunset.

Have other celebrities contributed to the Assam flood relief efforts?

Yes, actor Randeep Hooda served hot meals in Sivasagar, and comedian Samay Raina donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 06:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Floods Bhumi Pednekar Assam Flood Relief BDRF
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