Bhumi Pednekar Joins Assam Flood Relief, Distributes Solar Lights To Families

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Bhumi Pednekar joined flood relief efforts in Assam.

She distributed solar lights to families lacking electricity.

Pednekar's Assam visit follows recent Delhi protest controversy.

Randeep Hooda, Samay Raina also supported Assam flood relief.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, working alongside the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to support families affected by the devastating floods. The actor travelled through waterlogged areas as volunteers continued reaching communities with essential supplies and assistance.

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Bhumi Pednekar Reaches Flood-Hit Areas In Assam

Bhumi was seen travelling through several flooded stretches as relief operations continued across the state. Videos shared by the actor and BDRF showed her navigating waterlogged roads, including after dark, while volunteers worked to deliver essential items to people affected by the floods.

One video showed Bhumi travelling by car through a flooded road at night, with water covering parts of the route. Showing the efforts of volunteers working in difficult conditions, she wrote, "Doesn't matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) (@bdrf_official)

Solar Lights Distributed To Flood-Affected Families

As part of the relief work, Bhumi also shared pictures and videos showing solar lights being distributed to families affected by the floods. The lights are intended to provide a safer source of illumination to people dealing with limited electricity access while staying in temporary shelters.

"Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting," she wrote.

Explaining why such support matters to displaced families, Bhumi added, "For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity; it brings safety, comfort, and hope."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Assam Visit Comes After Delhi Protest Controversy

Bhumi's visit to Assam comes after she faced criticism over remarks concerning protesters during the CJP protest in Delhi. Her comments about abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi prompted questions from some social media users about her response to the broader issues raised during the protest.

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Other Celebrities Join Assam Flood Relief Efforts

Bhumi is among several public figures who have stepped forward to support flood relief efforts in Assam.

Actor Randeep Hooda also visited Sivasagar district, where he worked with NGO Global Sikhs to serve hot meals, or langar, to people affected by the floods.

Comedian Samay Raina, meanwhile, donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood-affected people in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)