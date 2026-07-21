Prakash Raj Reaffirms Support For CJP, Says ‘You Can’t Stop Us...The Protest Will Continue’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj reaffirmed support for CJP, stating protests continue.

He condemned alleged police brutality, citing protester injuries at Jantar Mantar.

Several celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, also expressed support for CJP.

Actor Prakash Raj has once again publicly backed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), making it clear that his support for the movement remains unchanged. After joining protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, the actor has now stated that the demonstration is continuing, sharing fresh messages on social media in support of the campaign.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

'The Protest Will Continue'

Prakash Raj, who has been expressing support for the CJP through social media since the organisation was formed, has now taken part in the protest on the ground. Having attended the demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20, the actor has now confirmed that the movement has not ended and will continue.

Sharing a post on his personal social media account, Prakash Raj wrote, "You can’t stop us .. the protest will continue."

You can’t stop us .. the protest will continue . 💪💪💪. #justasking https://t.co/TrLGt4Dd4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 21, 2026

In another post, Prakash Raj wrote, "We shall overcome this brutality.. this Tanashahi .."

The actor posted the message while resharing a post from the official X account of the Cockroach Janta Party.

The original post from the CJP account said, “Our youth were beaten up, their heads cracked open, and they were dragged on the streets. One of our volunteers had ribs shattered. We had never expected or seen such brutality. Delhi Police crossed all limits.”

We shall overcome this brutality.. this Tanashahi .. https://t.co/TbC1hkeASD — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 21, 2026

Earlier, the actor had also shared another post that appeared to show police personnel striking protesters. Referring to the incident, he said he had witnessed it himself and added that the brutality left him shocked and deeply disturbed.

ALSO READ: ‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’: Elvish Yadav On Delhi Police Action During CJP Protest

Celebrities Who Have Voiced Support

Several well-known personalities have either attended the CJP protest in person or expressed their support through social media.

Among those who have publicly backed the movement are Sonakshi Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Omi Vaidya, Vir Das, Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kamra, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi. While some joined the demonstration on the ground, others shared their views and support through online posts.