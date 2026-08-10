Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shakeel Noorani arrested over actress's sexual harassment complaint.

Allegedly drugged, recorded, threatened actress after film discussion.

Filmmaker remains in police custody until August 12.

'Joru Ka Ghulam' director Shakeel Noorani has been arrested by Mumbai's Malvani police following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a 33-year-old actress. The 73-year-old filmmaker has been accused of sexually harassing the woman after allegedly calling her to his Malvani residence under the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project. The complaint also includes allegations that he gave her a substance that caused intoxication, recorded a video and later used it to threaten her.

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What Are The Allegations Against Shakeel Noorani?

According to the police, Noorani invited the actress to his residence in Malvani to discuss a forthcoming film project. The woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed during the meeting.

The case also involves allegations that the actress was allegedly given a drugging or intoxicating substance before a video was made. She has further alleged that the video was subsequently used to threaten her.

The allegations have led to Noorani's arrest following the actress' complaint.

Shakeel Noorani To Remain In Police Custody Until August 12

Following the complaint, Malvani police arrested Noorani. The case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After his arrest, Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court on August 8. The court sent him to police custody until August 12.

The allegations are serious, and the case remains under police investigation.

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Who Is Shakeel Noorani?

Shakeel Noorani, 73, has been associated with the Hindi film industry for several years. His career includes work as a writer, producer and director.

Among the films associated with him are Bade Dilwala (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000). He has worked on several film projects during his career.

The filmmaker is now facing serious allegations from a 33-year-old actress, following which Malvani police took him into custody.