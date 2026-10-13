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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Legally Blonde' Actress Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Crew; Pleads Not Guilty

'Legally Blonde' Actress Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Crew; Pleads Not Guilty

Selma Blair pleads not guilty after her arrest over an alleged Delta flight disturbance. The actor was released on $20,000 cash bail.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Selma Blair allegedly assaulted flight attendants mid-flight.
  • Blair faces federal charges; reportedly injured flight attendants, nurse.
  • Blair pleaded not guilty; released on $20,000 cash bail.

Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair has pleaded not guilty to assault charges following an alleged disturbance aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York. The actor was taken into custody after the plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and was subsequently released on $20,000 (approx. Rs 1,912,376.00) cash bail. Reports allege that Blair assaulted two flight attendants during the journey, with a separate allegation involving a nurse following her transfer to hospital.

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Selma Blair Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Mid-Air Incident

According to TMZ, the FBI issued Blair a federal summons, also described as a violation notice, charging her with "assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States".

The allegations centre on an incident aboard the Delta flight on Sunday, when Blair reportedly became physically aggressive towards members of the cabin crew while the aircraft was airborne and heading towards JFK Airport.

According to AP, a federal law enforcement official confirmed the charges on condition of anonymity. The case is expected to be handled through the petty violations court in federal court in Brooklyn, although no appearance date has been set.

Blair, 54, was taken into custody late on Sunday after the aircraft reached the gate at JFK Airport in New York, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Authorities said Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to hospital for evaluation following the incident.

Flight Attendants Reportedly Injured During Altercation

TMZ reported that one flight attendant sustained a laceration, while another suffered a bite injury. Blair was reportedly restrained aboard the aircraft before being arrested after landing.

The report also alleged that Blair repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while being transported to hospital in an ambulance.

In a further allegation, Blair assaulted a nurse after the ambulance arrived at the hospital. The nurse has reportedly pressed charges in connection with the incident.

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Actor Pleads Not Guilty, Released On Bail

According to the Daily Mail, Blair appeared tearful during her court appearance on Monday, a day after her arrest at JFK Airport. She pleaded not guilty to the assault charges in Queens Criminal Court and was released on $20,000 (approx. Rs 1,912,376.00) cash bail.

Her lawyer attributed the alleged behaviour to a medical episode and missed doses of medication. The allegations remain subject to the legal process.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Selma Blair accused of?

Selma Blair is accused of assaulting two flight attendants during a Delta flight and later a nurse after being taken to the hospital. She also allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer.

What charges does Selma Blair face?

Selma Blair faces federal charges.

What happened after Selma Blair's arrest?

After her arrest at JFK Airport, Selma Blair was released on $20,000 cash bail. She pleaded not guilty to the assault charges in Queens Criminal Court.

What explanation did Selma Blair's lawyer provide?

Her lawyer attributed the alleged behavior to a medical episode and missed doses of medication. These allegations are still subject to the legal process.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
United States News Celebrity News Legally Blonde Selma Blair JFK Airport
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