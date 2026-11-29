Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi concluded Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations, praising his nationalism.

PM Modi criticised the Opposition, aiming for power via controversies.

He highlighted Hazarika's vision for a new, developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the concluding programme of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Delhi, remembering the legendary singer as a true patriot and great nationalist.

During his address, PM Modi also took an apparent swipe at the Opposition without naming anyone, criticising those who, he said, dream of coming to power amid controversies and view India in fragments.

'Our Resolve Is To Build A Developed India'

PM Modi said Indians may have different languages, surroundings, food habits and lifestyles, but their collective resolve remains the same: building a developed India.

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He said Hazarika would not have liked those who "dream of power through controversies", see India in fragments and remain unhappy with the country's achievements.

"Such naraz fufa (disgruntled uncles) should listen to Bhupen Da's songs again and again, so that perhaps they may gain some wisdom," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing the Closing Ceremony of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, PM Narendra Modi says, "...I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them." "All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Languages, cuisine, and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one: building a Viksit Bharat. Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them." (Source: DD) — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

PM Modi Recalls Hazarika's Vision For New Assam, New India

PM Modi said Hazarika was a true nationalist and patriot who, during the 1962 war, had called upon the country's youth and envisioned a new Assam and a new India.

He said today's youth are building startups, launching rockets into space and setting new benchmarks in agriculture, finance, sports and science.

PM Modi said the government's resolve was to ensure that no one was left behind and everyone moved forward together. Referring to a World Bank report, he said 50 crore Indians had been lifted out of extreme poverty over the past 50 years and that the lives of a large number of people in Assam had also improved.

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'New Award Launched In Hazarika's Memory'

PM Modi said the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam had instituted a new award in memory of Bhupen Hazarika, with veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar being the first recipient.

He said honouring Usha Mangeshkar was also a tribute to Hazarika's legacy and the world of music.

PM Modi said several generations in Assam and across the country had grown up listening to songs by Bhupen Hazarika and Usha Mangeshkar. He added that he believed Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle would also be blessing them from wherever they were.