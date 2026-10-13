Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a serious spinal fracture in Bali.

Actress was airlifted to Mumbai for surgery, is now recovering.

She shared a hospital video finding comfort in Shah Rukh Khan's song.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is recovering from a serious spinal fracture sustained in an accident in Bali. Amid her recovery, the actress has shared a heartwarming glimpse of herself in hospital, finding comfort in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic song ‘Gerua’ from Dilwale.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Finds Comfort In Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s ‘Gerua’

Nushrratt took to Instagram Stories on Monday, October 12, to share a video of ‘Gerua’ playing on a television. The clip captures laughter in the background before the camera turns towards the actress, who is resting on a hospital bed as medical staff help her eat.

Alongside the video, Nushrratt reflected on how even difficult moments can gradually give way to better days.

"And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face (red heart emoji) A reminder: things get better… little by little… they always do.

Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly… (Sparkles emoji) (sic)," she penned.

#ShahRukhKhan & #Kajol bring smile to the face of bedridden #NushrrattBharuccha as she's recovering at the hospital. https://t.co/DWnf7pm80e — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 12, 2026

Nushrratt Shares First Post After Bali Accident

On Saturday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress shared her first social media update since the accident. She posted a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair, with a sunset visible through the window.

Accompanying the picture, Nushrratt offered a glimpse of her fighting spirit through a message that read, "Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

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What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha In Bali?

Nushrratt was in Bali for a trip combining work and leisure when an unfortunate accident left her with a spinal fracture. She was subsequently airlifted to Mumbai for surgery.

Following the incident, her team released an official statement confirming the injury and outlining the immediate priorities for her treatment.

“Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," read the statement.

The team also confirmed that the actress was under medical observation as she received the care she needed.

(With inputs from IANS)