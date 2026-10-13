Salman Khan Once Said ‘I’m A Virgin’ On ‘Koffee with Karan’; He Returns For Show’s Final Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan opens Koffee with Karan's final season.

The ninth season premieres October 14 on JioHotstar.

Karan Johar confirms this will be the show's final season.

Salman previously appeared twice, famously claiming virginity.

Salman Khan is all set to appear on Koffee with Karan Season 9, which Karan Johar has announced will be the talk show’s final season. The Bollywood superstar, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, will be the first guest on the concluding season, premiering on October 14.

Salman Khan On ‘Koffee With Karan’

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram to share a new promo featuring Salman, in which the actor confirms his appearance on the show.

“Toh main aa raha hoon karne ke liye Koffee with Karan,” Salman says as Karan joins him. The filmmaker then announces that Season 9 will premiere on October 14 before adding, “This is the last season. So, yeh kahin bhi jaa sakta hai, right?”

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Salman responds with his trademark wit, saying, “Jaa hi sakta hai… yeh toh gaya hai.”

Sharing the promo, Karan captioned the post, “One last time… a koffee with the one & only bhaii… Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar.”

When Salman Said ‘I’m A Virgin’

This is not Salman’s first appearance on the popular celebrity chat show. The actor has previously featured on the Koffee with Karan couch twice - once with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and another time with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

During his debut appearance in Season 4, the actor famously claimed that he was a virgin and joked that he had saved himself for his future wife.

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Salman’s appearances have also featured candid conversations about relationships, marriage and his public image, often accompanied by his characteristic sarcasm and comic timing.

‘Koffee With Karan’ Final Season

On September 30, Karan Johar announced that the upcoming ninth season would be the last instalment of Koffee with Karan. In an emotional video shared with fans, the filmmaker reflected on the show’s beginnings, its journey over the years and the memories he has made along the way.

Recalling how the idea first came to him in June 2004, Karan said he had told his father that he wanted to host a talk show featuring two celebrities in an informal, candid conversation.

“I think it was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show, and I wanted to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal, candid chat with them. And he looked at me; he said… ‘Karan, you going to call your friends and chat with them? You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’ He passed away that month itself, actually on the 26th of June,” he said.

Karan further revealed that he began shooting the show on August 16, 2004. Looking back on its journey, he said, “I’m here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later.”

Reflecting on the show’s many memorable moments and controversies, the filmmaker spoke about hosting lovers, friends and family members, including couples who later separated and others who eventually got married. He also acknowledged the criticism and public debates that became associated with the show, including the ongoing discussions around nepotism.

Explaining his decision to bring the show to an end, Karan became emotional and said, “But whatever it was, I know the show gave me so much. I reached a point of time in my life where I realised that all good things have to come to an end. With a kind of heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee with Karan.”

The final season of Koffee with Karan will begin streaming on October 14 on JioHotstar. The celebrity chat show has welcomed some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Chopra, among many others.