Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP mandated MP attendance November 30 to December 3.

MPs must support government's stand during legislative proceedings.

Expected key legislation: delimitation bill to increase Lok Sabha.

BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from Monday, November 30, to Thursday, December 3. The party has asked its members to ensure their attendance during the four-day period as important legislative business is scheduled to be taken up for passage. The directive also instructs MPs to support the government's stand during proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Four-Day Attendance Mandatory

The whip, issued on November 29 by BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, states that important legislative business will be taken up in the Lower House during the specified period.

“All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House from Monday, Nomber 30 to Thursday, December 3 and support the Government's stand,” the notice reads.

Also Read: Stalin Unmoved By INDIA Bloc's Appeal, Set To Support Delimitation Bill: Sources

Key Legislation In Focus

The three-line whip comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, during which the government is expected to introduce the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, linked to delimitation and women's reservation.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 members, including up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes increasing the maximum strength of state legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 members.

The bill further provides for a 50 per cent increase in seat allocations for states and Union Territories and proposes freezing the revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

The whip, however, does not specifically name the delimitation bill or any other legislation, referring only to important legislative business scheduled during the four-day period.

Also Read: Delimitation Commission To Have Chairman, Chief Election Commissioner And State Election Commissioner: Govt Functionary