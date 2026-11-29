Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His performance earned a standing ovation, hailed as genius.

Sunil Grover is once again winning hearts with his brilliant mimicry on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. This time, the comedian transformed into actor Piyush Mishra, leaving guests Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana thoroughly impressed. From copying Piyush's distinctive voice and mannerisms to playing the harmonium and turning an ordinary conversation into a song, Sunil delivered an entertaining performance. His act received loud cheers and a standing ovation from the audience. Manoj could not hide his appreciation, while Navjot Singh Sidhu called Sunil a ‘genius’.

Sunil Mimics Piyush Mishra

The latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ featured Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana as special guests. During one of the segments, Sunil Grover appeared in Piyush Mishra's look and recreated the actor's distinctive style. He began by sitting on the couch and asking for water in Piyush's familiar voice. His expressions, speaking style and mannerisms left Manoj and Ashutosh amused.

Sunil then continued the act by mimicking Piyush's complaints about airport security. He also took a humorous dig at paparazzi for clicking photographs of actors from behind. Manoj Bajpayee was visibly impressed by the performance and reacted with, “Kya baat hai!”

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Harmonium Act Wins Applause

Sunil took his performance a step further by playing the harmonium and singing in Piyush Mishra's style. He even turned an explanation of the items inside his bag into a song, making the segment even more entertaining. The audience and guests burst into laughter and applause throughout the act. Archana Puran Singh and the audience cheered for Sunil, while Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up to applaud him. After the performance, Sidhu praised Sunil and called him a ‘genius’. The act also earned him a standing ovation, making it one of the highlights of the episode.

Fans Praise Sunil Grover

A video of Sunil's Piyush Mishra impersonation has been circulating on social media, with viewers praising his comic timing and attention to detail. Several fans appreciated how convincingly he recreated the actor's voice and mannerisms. Manoj Bajpayee's reaction also caught viewers' attention, with many enjoying the interaction between the actors. Sunil has previously entertained audiences with his impressions of several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. His latest performance has added another memorable character to his list of popular impersonations.

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About The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Netflix show brought Kapil and Sunil back together in 2024 after their much-discussed fallout in 2017.

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Over the seasons, the comedians have entertained audiences with celebrity guests, comic sketches and impersonations. The latest episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana has received attention for Sunil's Piyush Mishra act and the guests' reactions.