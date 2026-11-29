Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tripathi eagerly awaits Golu, Guddu, Kaaleen Bhaiya's next steps.

Actress Shweta Tripathi, loved by fans for playing Golu Gupta in the hit crime series Mirzapur, has shared an exciting update about the show's fourth season. Speaking in Hindi on the third day of Sahitya Aaj Tak 2026 in New Delhi alongside co-star Mohit Malik, Shweta confirmed that the script for Mirzapur Season 4 is currently being written. She also shared that the team is just as eager as fans to see where the story takes Golu, Guddu, and Kaaleen Bhaiya next.

Update On 'Mirzapur 4'

When asked when viewers can expect the new season of Mirzapur, Shweta shared that good stories take time to come together and confirmed that the writing work is underway.

She said, "Iske aane ke liye aapko thoda intezaar karna padega—aakhir jab aap koi behad shandaar cheez taiyaar kar rahe hote hain, toh pehle use marinate karna padta hai, aur phir uske taiyaar hone ka sabr se intezaar karna padta hai. Season 4 ki writing abhi chal rahi hai. Yakeen maaniye, main bhi utni hi utsuk hoon jitne aap hain; main bhi jaanna chahti hoon ki ab Golu ke saath kya hota hai, aur Guddu kahan pahuncha hai. Dono kya kar rahe hain? Aur beshak, Kaaleen Bhaiya bhi hain—unke baare mein bhi zaroor pata lagayenge." (You'll have to wait a little while for its arrival—after all, when you're preparing something truly excellent, you have to marinate it first, and then wait patiently for it to be ready. The writing for Season 4 is currently underway. Believe me, I'm just as eager as you are; I also want to know what happens to Golu now, and where Guddu has ended up. What are the two of them up to? And, of course, there's Kaaleen Bhaiya—we'll certainly be checking in on him, too.)

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Speaking about Golu Gupta's tough journey in the series, Shweta added, "Kisi bhi ladki ko Golu jaisi halat mein nahi hona chahiye. Usse sirf uske sapne hi nahi, balki uska apna sab kuch chheen liya gaya hai." (No girl should be in a situation like Golu. She's been robbed of not just her dreams, but her own.)

Mohit Malik On Birju Lohar

During the session, Mohit Malik—who plays Birju Lohar—was asked about his character's love for a married woman, Bina Bhabhi. Responding in Birju's signature style, he said, "Bina Bhabhi pehle mera pyaar hain. Aakhirkar woh kisi ki patni hain. Woh hamara pehla pyaar hain. Agar pyaar hai, toh tabahi toh hogi hi." (Bina Bhabhi is my love first. She's a wife after all. She's our first love. If there's love, there has to be annihilation.)

Mohit also talked about the ups and downs of his acting journey, revealing that he was paid Rs 1,500 a day for his first TV show. Recalling the pain of losing roles at the last minute, he shared, "Aisa kai baar hua hai ki aap kuch karne waale hote hain aur aakhiri waqt par aapko pata chalta hai ki woh role koi aur kar raha hai. Isse dil toot jaata hai. Isliye hamara dil baar-baar toot-ta rehta hai." (It has happened many times that you are about to do something and at the last moment you find out that someone else is playing that role. It breaks your heart. That's why our hearts keep breaking.) On shifting from television to OTT, he noted that a large part of the audience has now moved to digital platforms.

Tough Times And Production

Shweta also spoke about how she deals with hard phases in life. "Mushkil waqt mein main ro leti hoon. Rone mein koi kaayarta nahi hai. Rone ke baad hum soch sakte hain ki humein aage kya karna hai. Humein subah likhna chahiye. Main likhti hoon, jisse mujhe clarity milti hai," (I cry in difficult times. There's no cowardice in crying. After crying, we can think about what we need to do. We should write in the morning. I write, which gives me clarity,) she said.

The actress added that she is also turning producer and chooses between TV and OTT based on the role offered to her. She credited Ekta Kapoor for making women stronger in the entertainment industry, and said that respect, communication, and supporting each other's dreams are key to a strong relationship.

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About 'Mirzapur' Franchise

Led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, Mirzapur remains one of India's most popular crime dramas, with its third season released in 2024. Earlier this year, the makers also expanded the franchise with Mirzapur: The Film, which released in theatres on September 4 before arriving on Prime Video on October 30, revisiting events from the first season with Munna Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya, and Guddu Pandit.