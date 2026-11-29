Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that increasing the number of seats through delimitation would destroy democracy and warned that the country would suffer if the proposed Bill was passed.

He said that DMK Chief MK Stalin would have to fight to protect the state's interests.

Earlier Gandhi held a meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed Delimitation Bill. The meeting lasted around 75 minutes, during which the Congress delegation attempted to persuade Stalin to reconsider his position on the legislation.

However, Stalin remained firm, maintaining that the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests. Sources said the DMK chief would continue to support the provisions of the legislation that he had previously agreed to back.

Rahul Gandhi Cites Assam, Jammu And Kashmir

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples to underline his concerns over the delimitation exercise.

He raised questions about possible changes in the geographical distribution of constituencies and the political disadvantages that could emerge in the future. Gandhi also highlighted the long-term political implications of the proposed exercise while making his case to Stalin.

Stalin Reiterates Stand On Delimitation Bill

According to DMK sources, Stalin told the Congress delegation that he held Sonia Gandhi in high regard. He also recalled that she had treated his father, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, like her own father.

However, despite the Congress leaders' efforts to convince him, Stalin remained committed to his earlier position, asserting that the proposed legislation protects Tamil Nadu's interests.

DMK sources said there was no change in Stalin's stand even after the 75-minute meeting.