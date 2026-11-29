Rahul Gandhi believes increasing seats via delimitation would destroy democracy and warned of national suffering. He raised concerns about changes in geographical distribution and future political disadvantages.
'South India Will Suffer Due To Delimitation': Rahul Gandhi Says Stalin Must Fight For Tamil Nadu
Rahul Gandhi warned delimitation would destroy democracy and harm the country. After a 75-minute meeting, Stalin remained firm on supporting the Bill, saying it protects Tamil Nadu's interests.
- Rahul Gandhi warned delimitation would destroy democracy, hurt India.
- Gandhi met MK Stalin, urging reconsideration of the proposed Bill.
- Stalin, however, remained firm, protecting Tamil Nadu's interests.
- Gandhi cited Assam, J&K examples, highlighting future political disadvantages.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that increasing the number of seats through delimitation would destroy democracy and warned that the country would suffer if the proposed Bill was passed.
He said that DMK Chief MK Stalin would have to fight to protect the state's interests.
Earlier Gandhi held a meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed Delimitation Bill. The meeting lasted around 75 minutes, during which the Congress delegation attempted to persuade Stalin to reconsider his position on the legislation.
However, Stalin remained firm, maintaining that the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests. Sources said the DMK chief would continue to support the provisions of the legislation that he had previously agreed to back.
Rahul Gandhi Cites Assam, Jammu And Kashmir
During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples to underline his concerns over the delimitation exercise.
He raised questions about possible changes in the geographical distribution of constituencies and the political disadvantages that could emerge in the future. Gandhi also highlighted the long-term political implications of the proposed exercise while making his case to Stalin.
Stalin Reiterates Stand On Delimitation Bill
According to DMK sources, Stalin told the Congress delegation that he held Sonia Gandhi in high regard. He also recalled that she had treated his father, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, like her own father.
However, despite the Congress leaders' efforts to convince him, Stalin remained committed to his earlier position, asserting that the proposed legislation protects Tamil Nadu's interests.
DMK sources said there was no change in Stalin's stand even after the 75-minute meeting.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Gandhi's primary concern regarding the proposed Delimitation Bill?
Why did Rahul Gandhi meet with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin?
Rahul Gandhi met Stalin to persuade him to reconsider his position on the proposed Delimitation Bill. He believes the legislation could harm democracy and lead to political disadvantages.
What was MK Stalin's stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill?
MK Stalin remained firm in his support, asserting the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests. He committed to continuing his backing for the provisions he previously agreed to.
What examples did Rahul Gandhi use to explain his concerns about the Bill?
Rahul Gandhi cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples during his meeting with Stalin. He used these to highlight potential changes in constituency distribution and political disadvantages.