Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvan Bam booked for alleged obscene act at university.

FIR registered for objectionable remarks during comedy show.

Complaint alleges Bam mimicked urination with water bottle.

University security filed complaint; police began investigation.

Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has been booked by Gujarat Police following allegations of obscene remarks and an objectionable act during a comedy show at Parul University in Vadodara. The case relates to an event titled 'Lavari', held on the university campus on November 25, where actor Sanjeeda Shaikh was also present. A video purportedly showing the incident later circulated on social media, drawing criticism. According to the police, the complaint was filed by the university's security head, Mahendrapratap Singh. An FIR has been registered under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

Bhuvan Bam FIR: What Happened At Parul University?

The alleged incident took place during the 'Lavari' comedy show organised by Parul University at its campus in Limda village, Waghodia taluka, on November 25. The event was held between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm and was attended by students and other guests.

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According to the complaint, Bam made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who was part of the event. The university's security head, Mahendrapratap Singh, alleged that the comedian also performed an obscene act in front of the audience.

A video purportedly showing the act subsequently went viral on social media, prompting criticism.

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What Does The FIR Against Bhuvan Bam Say?

The complaint alleges that Bam used a water bottle to mimic urination during the performance. It further states that the university had granted permission for the event with clear instructions to maintain the dignity and discipline of the educational institution.

However, the complainant claimed that the university authorities had neither been informed about nor given their consent to the alleged remarks and acts. The complaint was filed on Sunday at Waghodia police station. Police registered the case under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for obscene acts and songs.

अब @Bhuvan_Bam की लगाम कसने का वक़्त आ गया है @GujaratPolice साथ ही लवारी की इस टीम पर भी गुनाह दाखिल होना चाहिए .. ये उतना ही गलत है जितना की letent में @BeerBicepsGuy की हरकत थी https://t.co/rW3bfipwlx — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) November 29, 2026

Police Begin Investigation

Confirming the case, Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said, "We have registered an FIR against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and started further investigation." The police are now investigating the allegations. The claims made in the complaint have not, by themselves, established that the alleged acts took place as described.