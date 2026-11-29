Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi chaired BJP meeting before introducing women's reservation.

Bill proposes women's reservation, delimitation; PM reaffirms commitment.

Bill requires two-thirds majority; DMK, NCP offer support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party's executive committee at his residence, shortly before the government is set to introduce the Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and women's reservation in Parliament. Sharing photographs from the meeting on X, PM Modi said discussions were held on various subjects.

Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects. https://t.co/N5zyLT7u0r November 29, 2026

BJP Prepares For Crucial Session

The Centre is preparing to introduce constitutional changes aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, implementing women's reservation and keeping revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries unchanged until 2051.

The BJP is also briefing its MPs on the provisions of the proposed legislation and the party's strategy in Parliament. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are preparing to oppose the bill and consolidate their numbers.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to implementing women's reservation through a video message. He described the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment' as the need of the hour and said the BJP and NDA remained committed to women's empowerment.

He also argued that when political interests are placed above national interests, women's empowerment and the country suffer.

Also Read: ‘Nari Shakti’ Is Our Resolve: PM Modi Reaffirms Women’s Reservation Push Ahead Of Parliament Session

Numbers Game Ahead Of Vote

Political activity has intensified ahead of the special session, with the DMK and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) extending support to the proposed legislation, changing the parliamentary numbers.

According to the figures cited, the NDA has the support of 321 MPs, while the INDIA bloc has 175. The DMK has 22 MPs and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) has eight, bringing the government closer to the required numbers.

A Constitution amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to pass. The proposed legislation needs 360 votes this time, according to the figures cited in the report.

In April 2026, an earlier delimitation-linked bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha by 54 votes, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 against.

With the special session beginning on November 30, the government faces a crucial test in securing parliamentary support for the proposed constitutional changes.

Also Read: BJP Issues Three-Line Whip To Lok Sabha MPs, Seeks Full Attendance From November 30 To December 3