Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan released patriotic song

Song's release follows criticism of earlier film tracks.

Khan defended songs; film inspired by 2020 Galwan clash.

After facing criticism over the songs Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan, Salman Khan's upcoming war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has a new track. The actor released Rang Kesari on Sunday, offering audiences a patriotic number centred on the courage and sacrifice of Indian Army personnel. The song features visuals of Salman and fellow soldiers preparing for battle, and has received an enthusiastic response from fans online. Its release comes amid questions over how the film's earlier tracks fit into a story inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman had previously addressed the criticism at the film's trailer launch.

Salman Khan Releases Rang Kesari From Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan shared Rang Kesari on Instagram on Sunday. The track features the actor alongside his team of soldiers as they head towards battle. It celebrates the bravery, strength, and sacrifices of Army personnel who place the country above their personal interests.

Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros have lent their voices to the song, while Shayar Meet has written the lyrics. Sharing the track, Salman added a message for those who had been asking for a patriotic number in the film. He wrote, "Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sunana tha naa (You wanted to listen to a patriotic song in Maatrubhumi, right?)."

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The song received a positive response from several viewers. One user commented, "What a song." Another wrote, "Now that's how you silence trolls." A third praised Sukhwinder Singh, saying, "Sukhwinder Singh is on fire." One fan called it "a pure masterpiece" and added, "Salman Khan comeback loading."

Teri Sexy Beauty And Madirapan Faced Criticism

The release of Rang Kesari follows criticism of two earlier songs from the film. Teri Sexy Beauty, featuring Salman and Chitrangda Singh, drew attention for its flirtatious lyrics and references to alcohol. Some viewers questioned whether the track's tone was appropriate for a film based on the sacrifices of soldiers during the Galwan clash.

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Madirapan also attracted criticism for its visuals of soldiers drinking and dancing around bonfires. Several social media users objected to what they described as the glamorisation of alcohol consumption in a film portraying Army personnel.

At the trailer launch, Salman responded to questions about the placement of Teri Sexy Beauty in the story. He said, "I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film."

About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan, Jayson Thaam and Vipin Bhardwaj.

The film draws inspiration from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will compete at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.