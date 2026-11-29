Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thackeray criticised NCP (SP) for backing the delimitation bill.

He questioned the delimitation committee's selection, alleging BJP conspiracy.

Thackeray cited 2017 BMC polls as past delimitation manipulation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticised the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) over its reported support for the delimitation bill, saying parties cannot “ride two boats at the same time”. Opposing the proposed exercise, Thackeray questioned the selection of the committee overseeing the process, asking who had appointed Gyanesh Kumar and a former Chief Justice.

Questions Over The Panel

Thackeray backed the women’s reservation bill, saying he wanted it implemented immediately. However, he said it was wrong to use the issue for political purposes or mislead women. He added that the party’s position had been made clear to all nine of its MPs.

Describing the delimitation exercise as a “conspiracy” and a “mere show”, Thackeray said women’s reservation should begin on the basis of Parliament’s existing strength.

He questioned the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar, referring to allegations of vote-rigging against him, and asked who had selected the retired Supreme Court judge on the panel. Thackeray also questioned who would appoint the third member, saying Kumar would make that selection. He alleged that the BJP had prepared the plan in advance.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet MK Stalin In Chennai For Delimitation Talks

Cites 2017 BMC Polls

Thackeray said his party’s experience of delimitation dated back to the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. He alleged that two wards his party had repeatedly won were rearranged after voter lists were analysed to identify BJP and Opposition supporters.

According to Thackeray, voters from the two wards were concentrated in one constituency. He said this strengthened his party’s position there and increased its winning margin, but weakened its support base in the other.

He further alleged that voters from outside the second ward’s original electoral roll were brought in, changing its political composition. As a result, he claimed, his party lost one of the two wards it had previously held.

Also Read:'Vote Theft, Now Seat Theft': CJP's Saurav Das Accuses Centre Of Using Delimitation For 'Gerrymandering'