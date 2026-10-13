Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Rupali Ganguly criticized CJP leaders over a viral video.

Online claims suggested leaders used ChatGPT during interaction.

Ganguly labeled CJP leaders as 'clout seekers'.

Saurav Das faced hypocrisy for past teleprompter criticism.

Television actor and BJP leader Rupali Ganguly has criticised Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. She took aim at the CJP leaders after a video from their press conference following their release from detention went viral. The clip has triggered online speculation that the leaders were using ChatGPT during the interact, while Ganguly accused them of seeking attention. However, the claims about ChatGPT use remain unverified.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Hospital Video After Spine Injury; Nurse Feeds As She Smiles To SRK-Kajol’s ‘Gerua’

Rupali Ganguly Calls CJP Leaders 'Clout Seekers'

The controversy emerged after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police. Following their release, Das and Ranka addressed the media at a press conference.

Clips from the interaction subsequently circulated on social media. In one video, Das can be seen speaking with a mobile phone on his lap, while Ranka appears to scroll through it. The footage prompted online claims that they were consulting ChatGPT.

Ganguly reshared the clip on social media, that had the caption: "These clowns have the audacity to troll PM Modi for using a teleprompter. Brats of Boston can't speak without a script."

The actress also called on young people to question the leaders' conduct, writing, "The youth needs to ask pertinent questions to the RTI and not follow these clout seekers blindly!"

The youth needs to ask pertinent questions to the RTI and not follow these clout seekers blindly ! — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) October 12, 2026

Social Media Users Question Rupali Ganguly's Remarks

Ganguly's post drew mixed reactions, with several users challenging her criticism and questioning the interpretation of the viral footage.

One user defended the leaders' use of technology, commenting, "Padhe likhe bacche hai technology ka sahi use karenge usme problem kya hai?"

Another questioned the wording of Ganguly's post, asking, "Questions to RTI?? Which questions, could you be slightly more specific??"

A third user criticised the government's handling of the issue, writing, "Ma'am pls dont speak on this, modiji never did a press conference even with a script and this government made rti so weak."

Others raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Right to Information system. One commenter wrote: "RTI kitna effective hain ajkal sab ko pata hai ma'am."

Another disputed the ChatGPT allegation altogether, saying, "Notes hain wo didi chatgpt nhi."

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement: 'Chosen To Be Together Again'

Saurav Das Faces Hypocrisy Allegations Over Old Teleprompter Post

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to Das's earlier criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his use of a teleprompter.

In a previous post, Das had written, "The horror without a teleprompter. A prime minister of world’s largest democracy is fumbling even in a 10second interaction before a few media persons who ain’t even asking proper questions!"

Following the circulation of the press conference footage, social media users began resharing his old remarks and accusing him of hypocrisy.