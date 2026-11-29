Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK chief MK Stalin remained firm on delimitation bill stance.

Rahul Gandhi tried persuading Stalin in 75-minute meeting.

Gandhi cited Assam, J&K, warning of political disadvantages.

DMK chief MK Stalin remained firm on his position on the delimitation bill despite a meeting of around 75 minutes with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, according to DMK sources. The Congress delegation attempted to persuade Stalin to reconsider his stand, but he maintained that the bill safeguards Tamil Nadu’s interests. Sources said Stalin would continue to stand by the provisions of the legislation that he had previously agreed to support.

Rahul Gandhi Makes His Case

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples while trying to convince Stalin. He reportedly raised concerns over changes in the geographical distribution of constituencies and the potential political disadvantages that could emerge in the future.

Gandhi also highlighted the long-term political implications of the delimitation exercise.

Also Read: ‘Brother Stalin’ Must Stand With INDIA Bloc: Rahul Gandhi Appeals To DMK Chief Over Delimitation

Stalin Remains Firm

According to DMK sources, Stalin said he held Sonia Gandhi in high regard, recalling that she had treated his father like her own father.

However, despite the Congress leaders' efforts, Stalin remained committed to his earlier position, maintaining that the bill protects Tamil Nadu's interests.

DMK sources said there was no change in Stalin's stand even after the approximately 75-minute meeting.

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