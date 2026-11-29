Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK chief MK Stalin affirmed support for Delimitation Bill.

Bill protects Tamil Nadu's political strength, preventing representation loss.

Stalin rejected other leaders' concerns, citing no alternatives.

This stance prioritizes 'Tamil Nadu First' for 25 years.

DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated his party's support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it was necessary to protect Tamil Nadu's political strength and representation over the next 25 years. Declaring "Tamil Nadu First" as the party's guiding principle, Stalin said the state could lose even its minimum safeguards if the legislation was defeated.

In a post on X, Stalin said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) leader MA Baby and chief ministers of three states had met him to convey their concerns and demands regarding the Bill.

#TamilNaduFirst - அன்றைக்கும், இன்றைக்கும், என்றைக்கும்! அன்னை சோனியா காந்தி, திரு. கார்கே, திரு. ராகுல் காந்தி, சகோதரி மமதா பானர்ஜி, தோழர் எம்.ஏ. பேபி, மூன்று மாநில முதலமைச்சர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் என்னைச் சந்தித்து, தொகுதி மறுவரையறை மசோதா தொடர்பான கோரிக்கைகளைத் தெரிவித்தனர். தொடக்கத்திலிருந்தே தி.மு.க. முன்வைத்த கோரிக்கைகள் புதிய #DelimitationBill-இல் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளதை எடுத்துரைத்தேன். அதனை ஏற்றுக்கொண்ட அவர்கள், வேறு சில பிரச்சினைகளையும் தெரிவித்தனர். இம்மசோதா தோற்கடிக்கப்பட்டால், தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கான குறைந்தபட்சப் பாதுகாப்பையும் இழந்துவிடுவோம். 2027 ஜனவரியில் அமையவுள்ள தொகுதி மறுவரையறை ஆணையத்தில் தென் மாநிலங்கள் வஞ்சிக்கப்படுவதைத் தடுக்கும் நாடாளுமன்ற வலிமை நம்மிடம் இல்லை. 1971-க்குப் பிந்தைய எந்த மக்கள்தொகைக் கணக்கெடுப்பின் அடிப்படையில் #Delimitation நடந்தாலும் தமிழ்நாட்டின் பிரதிநிதித்துவமும் அரசியல் வலிமையும் குறையும்! தென் மாநிலக் கட்சிகளுக்கு இது வாழ்வா, சாவா போராட்டம்! இம்மசோதாவை ஆதரிப்பதைத் தவிர வேறு வழியில்லை. என்னைச் சந்தித்த கட்சிகளிடமும் மாற்றுத் திட்டம் இல்லை. நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் நமக்குள்ள வலிமையைக் கொண்டு, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்குத் தமிழ்நாட்டின் அரசியல் வலிமையைப் பாதுகாத்திருக்கிறோம். இதில் Risk எடுக்கவோ, உணர்ச்சிவசப்பட்டு முடிவெடுக்கவோ இடமில்லை! பேரறிஞர் அண்ணா தொடங்கி, தலைவர் கலைஞர், இந்த முத்துவேல் கருணாநிதி ஸ்டாலின் வரை எங்களுக்கு ஒரே நிலைப்பாடுதான்! தமிழ்நாட்டின் உரிமைகளுக்காகப் போராடுவோம்! வெற்றி பெறுவோம்! Then, Now and Always: Tamil Nadu First! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 29, 2026

Stalin said he explained to the leaders that the demands raised by the DMK from the beginning had been incorporated into the proposed legislation. While they acknowledged his position, they also raised certain other concerns, he added.

'Tamil Nadu Will Lose Minimum Safeguards If Bill Is Defeated'

Stalin warned that if the Bill was defeated, Tamil Nadu would lose the minimum safeguards it had secured. He said the state and other southern states did not have sufficient parliamentary strength to prevent them from being disadvantaged in the Delimitation Commission, which is expected to be constituted in January 2027.

He further argued that any delimitation exercise based on a population census conducted after 1971 would reduce Tamil Nadu's representation and political strength.

Also Read: 'South India Will Suffer Due To Delimitation': Rahul Gandhi Says Stalin Must Fight For Tamil Nadu

'No Alternative But To Support The Bill'

Describing the issue as a "life-and-death struggle" for political parties in southern states, Stalin said there was no alternative but to support the Bill. He added that the parties that met him had also failed to suggest an alternative proposal.

Stalin said the DMK had used its parliamentary strength to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political influence for the next 25 years. He stressed that there was no room for taking risks or making decisions driven by emotions.

'Tamil Nadu First, Then, Now And Always'

Reaffirming the DMK's long-standing position, Stalin said the party's stance had remained unchanged from the time of CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi to his own leadership.

"We will fight for Tamil Nadu's rights and emerge victorious," he said, reiterating the slogan: "Then, Now and Always: Tamil Nadu First!"

Background: Rahul Gandhi Meets MK Stalin

Earlier, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Stalin over the proposed Delimitation Bill. The meeting lasted around 75 minutes, during which the Congress delegation attempted to persuade the DMK chief to reconsider his position.

However, Stalin remained firm, maintaining that the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests. DMK sources had said there was no change in his stand following the meeting.