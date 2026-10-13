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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte Passes Away At 34 In Texas

'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte Passes Away At 34 In Texas

‘Breaking Bad’ actor RJ Mitte has died aged 34 in Texas. The actor, who played Walter White Jr, was also a prominent disability rights advocate.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US actor RJ Mitte, 34, Breaking Bad star, died.
  • His representative confirmed death; cause remains under investigation.
  • Conflicting reports emerged; police are investigating his death.
  • Mitte, with cerebral palsy, advocated for disability rights.

US actor RJ Mitte has died at the age of 34, in Brownville, Texas. The actor was best known for playing Walter White Jr in the acclaimed drama Breaking Bad. He lived with cerebral palsy and was also a passionate advocate for disability rights. His representative confirmed his death, but no official cause has been announced, and authorities have said the investigation is going on.

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RJ Mitte’s Representative Confirms His Death

Mitte’s representative shared the news in a statement to BBC, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

After the actor’s passing, conflicting reports have emerged surrounding his death. TMZ reported that a county official confirmed Mitte died by suicide, but an official cause and manner of death have not been established publicly yet.

According to People, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12.50 pm local time and found Mitte dead at his home. Police said the investigation remained underway, with the cause and manner of death still pending.

RJ Mitte’s Career In ‘Breaking Bad’

Mitte became widely recognised for portraying Walter White Jr, the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, in the Emmy-winning crime drama Breaking Bad. The series, which also starred Aaron Paul, ran from 2008 to 2013, with Mitte appearing throughout all five seasons in a total of 56 episodes.

Living with cerebral palsy himself, the actor brought personal experience to a role that became a defining part of his career. Beyond his work on screen, he was known for supporting disability rights and advocating for greater representation.

Away from his acting career, Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez. He proposed in 2025 after the couple had been dating for several years, according to TMZ.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Hospital Video After Spine Injury; Nurse Feeds As She Smiles To SRK-Kajol’s ‘Gerua’

TV Shows And Films Featuring RJ Mitte

Following Breaking Bad, Mitte continued to build his acting career across television and film. His television credits included Switched at Birth, Robot Chicken, On Hiatus with Monty Geer, This Close, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

His film appearances included Dixieland, Who’s Driving Doug, The Recall, Mower Boy, Time Share and The Oak Room. Before landing his breakthrough role, he appeared in short films such as Stump and Weird Science 2: Strange Chemistry, as well as the film House of Last Things.

At the time of his death, Mitte had several projects in pre-production or production. He had also been promoting his latest film, Talking to Strangers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of RJ Mitte's death?

The official cause of death has not been announced. While conflicting reports emerged, authorities stated the investigation is ongoing and the cause is pending.

What was RJ Mitte best known for?

RJ Mitte was best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed drama Breaking Bad. He appeared throughout all five seasons of the Emmy-winning series.

How old was RJ Mitte when he died and where did it happen?

RJ Mitte was 34 years old when he died in Brownville, Texas. His representative confirmed his passing.

What was RJ Mitte's involvement with disability rights?

Living with cerebral palsy, Mitte was a passionate advocate for disability rights. He worked to support greater representation for disabled individuals.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Breaking Bad Celebrity News RJ Mitte RJ Mitte Death Walter White Jr
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