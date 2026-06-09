Sapna Choudhary has received interim protection from the Dwarka Women's Court in a domestic violence case. This protection was granted under the provisions of the Women Protection Act.
Sapna Choudhary Gets Relief In Domestic Violence Case, Dwarka Court Grants Interim Protection
Sapna Choudhary has received relief from the Dwarka Women’s Court in a domestic violence case, with interim protection granted under the Women Protection Act and restrictions placed on her husband.
- Sapna Choudhary granted interim protection in a domestic violence case.
- Dwarka court imposed strict restrictions on her husband Yashvir Sahai.
- Husband barred from contacting her, visiting residence or workplace.
- Plea cited safety concerns, potential disruption to professional engagements.
Popular actress and singer Sapna Choudhary has received significant relief from the Dwarka Women’s Court in Delhi in connection with a domestic violence case. The court has stepped in to provide interim protection to the performer under provisions of the Women Protection Act, marking a key development in the ongoing legal matter.
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Court Grants Interim Protection
In a significant development, the Dwarka Women’s Court has extended interim protection to Sapna Choudhary in connection with a domestic violence case. The order has been issued under the provisions of the Women Protection Act, offering her legal safeguard until the next hearing.
The decision was taken after the court reviewed her plea, which highlighted concerns about her safety and the potential disruption to her professional obligations.
Restrictions Imposed On Husband
The court has placed strict restrictions on Choudhary’s husband, Yashvir Sahai, barring him from contacting or approaching her in any form.
He has also been restrained from visiting her residence, workplace, or even professional venues, including film premiere locations, until the next date of hearing.
The move aims to ensure that no further incidents of alleged domestic violence or harassment take place during the ongoing proceedings.
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Case Background And Film Premiere Concerns
According to news agency PTI, Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh was hearing the petition filed by Choudhary through her counsel, advocate Preeti Singh. The plea sought urgent interim relief, citing apprehensions related to her personal safety and the possibility of disruption to her professional engagements.
The urgency of the request was linked to an upcoming film premiere, where she feared potential interference could impact both her security and work commitments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What relief has Sapna Choudhary received from the court?
What restrictions have been placed on Sapna Choudhary's husband?
The court has restricted her husband, Yashvir Sahai, from contacting or approaching her. He is also barred from visiting her residence, workplace, or professional venues until the next hearing.
Why did Sapna Choudhary seek urgent interim relief?
She sought urgent relief due to apprehensions about her personal safety and potential disruption to her professional engagements. The urgency was linked to an upcoming film premiere.