Sapna Choudhary Gets Relief In Domestic Violence Case, Dwarka Court Grants Interim Protection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sapna Choudhary granted interim protection in a domestic violence case.

Dwarka court imposed strict restrictions on her husband Yashvir Sahai.

Husband barred from contacting her, visiting residence or workplace.

Plea cited safety concerns, potential disruption to professional engagements.

Popular actress and singer Sapna Choudhary has received significant relief from the Dwarka Women’s Court in Delhi in connection with a domestic violence case. The court has stepped in to provide interim protection to the performer under provisions of the Women Protection Act, marking a key development in the ongoing legal matter.

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Court Grants Interim Protection

In a significant development, the Dwarka Women’s Court has extended interim protection to Sapna Choudhary in connection with a domestic violence case. The order has been issued under the provisions of the Women Protection Act, offering her legal safeguard until the next hearing.

The decision was taken after the court reviewed her plea, which highlighted concerns about her safety and the potential disruption to her professional obligations.

Restrictions Imposed On Husband

The court has placed strict restrictions on Choudhary’s husband, Yashvir Sahai, barring him from contacting or approaching her in any form.

He has also been restrained from visiting her residence, workplace, or even professional venues, including film premiere locations, until the next date of hearing.

The move aims to ensure that no further incidents of alleged domestic violence or harassment take place during the ongoing proceedings.

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Case Background And Film Premiere Concerns

According to news agency PTI, Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh was hearing the petition filed by Choudhary through her counsel, advocate Preeti Singh. The plea sought urgent interim relief, citing apprehensions related to her personal safety and the possibility of disruption to her professional engagements.

The urgency of the request was linked to an upcoming film premiere, where she feared potential interference could impact both her security and work commitments.