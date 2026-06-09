Shweta Tiwari Reveals What She Carries In Her Bag, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Brands’

Television actress Shweta Tiwari may be one of the industry's most successful stars, but when it comes to her lifestyle, she prefers to keep things simple. In a recent vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the actress gave fans a peek inside her handbag and spoke honestly about why she doesn't spend money on designer labels.

Why Shweta Tiwari Doesn't Spend On Designer Brands

During the vlog, Shweta opened up about her shopping habits and explained that branded products have never really appealed to her.

“I don’t buy brands. I find them useless,” she said. “They may last for years, but most of us don’t use the same things for that long. After a few months, you usually want something different. I’m not judging anyone it’s just my personal choice. I don’t like spending a lot of money on brands.”

Her candid take struck a chord with many viewers, who appreciated her practical outlook despite her success and financial status.

ALSO READ | Dubai Woman Loses 7Kg Through Home Workout; Here Are 5 Exercises That Helped Her Transform

Everyday Essentials She Never Leaves Home Without

Shweta also showed fans the items she carries every day. Among the essentials in her bag are makeup products, lip balm, hand cream and other daily necessities. She also revealed that she always carries a book with her, saying she loves reading and likes to have something to read whenever she's travelling.

One of the most surprising details from the vlog was her makeup pouch. Instead of using an expensive designer organiser, Shweta keeps her cosmetics in a simple pouch that costs just Rs 5.

ALSO READ|Lord Jagannath Temple's Sacred Food 'Abaadha': Name That Has United India For Centuries

Fans were quick to praise the actress in the comments section. One user commented, "Such a raw personality Shweta Tiwari."



"Awesome," added another. A third posted, "So cute."



Yet another social media user posted, "Next vlog with your daughter."

Many admired her organised nature and down-to-earth personality, while others said her simple choices made her even more relatable. For many viewers, the vlog offered a refreshing reminder that a comfortable lifestyle doesn't always have to revolve around luxury brands or expensive accessories.