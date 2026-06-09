Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShweta Tiwari Reveals What She Carries In Her Bag, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Brands’

Shweta Tiwari Reveals What She Carries In Her Bag, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Brands’

Shweta Tiwari recently shared a new vlog on YouTube in which she revealed the various items she carries with her. The actress also said that she does not buy branded products

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 07:20 PM (IST)

Television actress Shweta Tiwari may be one of the industry's most successful stars, but when it comes to her lifestyle, she prefers to keep things simple. In a recent vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the actress gave fans a peek inside her handbag and spoke honestly about why she doesn't spend money on designer labels.

Why Shweta Tiwari Doesn't Spend On Designer Brands

During the vlog, Shweta opened up about her shopping habits and explained that branded products have never really appealed to her.

“I don’t buy brands. I find them useless,” she said. “They may last for years, but most of us don’t use the same things for that long. After a few months, you usually want something different. I’m not judging anyone it’s just my personal choice. I don’t like spending a lot of money on brands.”

Her candid take struck a chord with many viewers, who appreciated her practical outlook despite her success and financial status.

ALSO READ | Dubai Woman Loses 7Kg Through Home Workout; Here Are 5 Exercises That Helped Her Transform

Everyday Essentials She Never Leaves Home Without

Shweta also showed fans the items she carries every day. Among the essentials in her bag are makeup products, lip balm, hand cream and other daily necessities. She also revealed that she always carries a book with her, saying she loves reading and likes to have something to read whenever she's travelling.

One of the most surprising details from the vlog was her makeup pouch. Instead of using an expensive designer organiser, Shweta keeps her cosmetics in a simple pouch that costs just Rs 5.

ALSO READ|Lord Jagannath Temple's Sacred Food 'Abaadha': Name That Has United India For Centuries

Fans were quick to praise the actress in the comments section. One user commented, "Such a raw personality Shweta Tiwari."

"Awesome," added another. A third posted, "So cute." 

Yet another social media user posted, "Next vlog with your daughter."

Many admired her organised nature and down-to-earth personality, while others said her simple choices made her even more relatable. For many viewers, the vlog offered a refreshing reminder that a comfortable lifestyle doesn't always have to revolve around luxury brands or expensive accessories.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What surprised viewers about Shweta Tiwari's makeup pouch?

Instead of an expensive designer organiser, she uses a simple, inexpensive pouch that cost just ₹5 for her cosmetics. This detail highlighted her practical approach.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shweta Tiwari ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Shweta Tiwari Reveals What She Carries In Her Bag, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Brands’
Shweta Tiwari Reveals What She Carries In Her Bag, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Brands’
Celebrities
Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Charges; SC Hearing On Thursday
Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Charges; SC Hearing On Thursday
Celebrities
YouTuber Armaan Malik Says Women Wearing Lower, T-Shirt Invite Divorce; Faces Internet’s Ire
YouTuber Armaan Malik Says Women Wearing Lower, T-Shirt Invite Divorce; Faces Internet’s Ire
Celebrities
Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mehr Jesia, Calls It ‘Darkest Phase Of His Life’
Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mehr Jesia, Calls It ‘Darkest Phase Of His Life’
Advertisement

Videos

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh
Breaking: BJP Challenges Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination, Alleges Disclosure Lapses
Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget