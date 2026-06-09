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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYouTuber Armaan Malik Says Women Wearing Lower, T-Shirt Invite Divorce; Faces Internet’s Ire

YouTuber Armaan Malik Says Women Wearing Lower, T-Shirt Invite Divorce; Faces Internet’s Ire

Armaan Malik has been facing backlash left, right and centre ever since he linked divorce to the kind of clothes women wear.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Armaan Malik criticized for linking divorce to women's clothing.
  • He questioned his wife's casual attire despite buying new clothes.
  • Malik suggested dressing casually could lead to divorce quickly.
  • Netizens condemned his remarks, citing hypocrisy and sad mentality.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik has come under heavy criticism on social media after linking divorce to the kind of clothes women wear. In one of his recent vlogs, he questioned why his wife Payal was wearing a T-shirt and shorts in the morning, despite him buying clothes for her.

Before looking at the reactions, here is what Armaan Malik said to Payal.

‘Women Who Wear Lower, T-Shirt Invite Divorce’

In one now-viral clip, Malik said, “Tumhe kuch bhi la kar dedo, par tumhe uthna isi night suit me hai. Isliye lekar aaya tha kya kal kapde? [Whatever I bring for you, you still have to wake up in this night suit. Is that why I brought you clothes yesterday?]”

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Payal responds by explaining that she does not keep multiple outfits for daily wear at night as she is currently nursing their newborn.

“Kal main iske liye kapde lekar aaya hoon. Aur subah uthkar mujhe iska yahi chehra dekhna tha toh phir kyun lekar aaya? Kyun mere paise kharab kiye?” he says, while panning the camera towards Kritika, who is seen dressed up.

He further adds, “Main roz nayi le aaunga. Pehen ke dikha toh mujhe… keh lo ki bhai hamara pati pyaar nahi karta, hum toh aise hi hain. Lower, T-shirt mein ghumoge toh pati kaise pyaar karega? Do mahine mein divorce de dega tumhe. Apne aap ko jitna groom kar sakte ho karo bhai.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mahek🌻 (@mahek_dhameja)

Internet Reacts To Armaan Malik’s Comments

Social media users dropped strongly worded comments. One user wrote, “Sad mentality! Why do people even follow him? Entertainment ke naam par kisi ko bhi famous bana diya gaya hai, phir kehte hain growth kyun nahi ho rahi.”

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Another commented, “I don’t want to comment on anyone’s personal life, but he doesn’t deserve any woman.”

A third said, “Why is this even normalised? I can’t understand.”

A fourth pointed out, “He himself is wearing a T-shirt—the irony!”

Another user reacted, “What did I just watch?”

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Armaan Malik facing criticism on social media?

Armaan Malik is facing heavy criticism after linking divorce to the kind of clothes women wear. He questioned his wife, Payal, for wearing a T-shirt and shorts in the morning.

How did Armaan Malik's wife, Payal, respond to his comments?

Payal responded by explaining that she does not keep multiple outfits for daily wear at night. This is because she is currently nursing their newborn.

What was the internet's reaction to Armaan Malik's statements?

Social media users strongly criticized his comments, calling his mentality

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Divorce Armaan Malik ENtertainment News
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