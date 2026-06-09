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HomeEntertainmentAkansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma To Tie Knot In Intimate Ceremony In July: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma To Tie Knot In Intimate Ceremony In July: Report

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are reportedly set to marry in Mumbai next month. The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, are planning a private ceremony.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma reportedly marrying next month.
  • Wedding on July 11, reception on July 12 in Mumbai.
  • Ceremony will be intimate, reflecting their private relationship.

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are reportedly ready to begin a new chapter in their relationship. The couple, who have been together for nearly four years, are all set to get married in Mumbai next month. Known for keeping their romance away from the spotlight, Akansha and Sharan are reportedly planning an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. The celebrations, much like their relationship, are expected to remain private and low-key.

Akansha Ranjan And Sharan Set To Marry 

According to HT, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on July 11 in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations will reportedly continue with a reception on July 12. A source told the publication, “Akansha and Sharan are getting married on July 11, followed by a wedding reception on July 12. The reception will take place in the JW Marriott and will be hosted by the boy’s side.”

The couple is said to be keeping the celebrations intentionally private, with only a select guest list expected at the wedding functions.

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 Private Celebration With Family And Close Friends

The report further stated that Akansha and Sharan are opting for a quiet wedding and have chosen not to send printed invitation cards. Instead, the couple reportedly wants the ceremony to remain a personal affair attended only by loved ones. The hush-hush planning reflects how the couple has managed their relationship over the years. Despite being together for a long time, the two have largely stayed away from public attention.

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Akansha And Sharan’s Relationship Timeline

The Monica O My Darling actor reportedly began dating filmmaker Sharan Sharma in 2022. However, the couple kept their relationship under wraps for nearly six months before news about their romance became public. Even after their relationship became known, Akansha and Sharan have continued to maintain a low profile. While they are rarely vocal about their personal lives, the two are often spotted travelling together and attending industry gatherings as each other’s plus ones.

The couple is now reportedly preparing for an intimate wedding celebration in Mumbai, surrounded by close family members and trusted friends.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma getting married?

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 11. A wedding reception will follow on July 12, hosted by the boy's side.

Where will Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma get married?

The wedding will take place in Mumbai. The reception is scheduled to be held at the JW Marriott.

What kind of wedding are Akansha and Sharan planning?

They are planning an intimate, private, and low-key ceremony. Only close friends and family are expected to attend, without printed invitation cards.

How long have Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma been together?

The couple has been together for nearly four years. They started dating in 2022, keeping their relationship private for the initial six months.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Celebrity Wedding Sharan Sharma Sharan Sharma Wedding Akansha Ranjan Marriage Bollywood Wedding 2026
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