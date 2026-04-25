Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail

Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail

Sanjay Dutt unveiled Khalnayak Returns in Mumbai, reuniting with his iconic role Ballu Balram after 33 years. Maanayata Dutt broke down on stage, calling it a long‑dreamed‑of project.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Dutt announced
  • Wife Maanayata Dutt became emotional during the sequel's reveal.
  • The film is a passion project for Sanjay Dutt.
  • Teaser hints at Ballu Balram escaping from jail.

Sanjay Dutt is back as the “bahurani pehchaan” of Hindi cinema, Ballu Balram, 33 years after the cult classic Khal Nayak. In a starry Mumbai launch packed with nostalgia, the actor announced Khalnayak Returns, the long‑rumoured sequel to his 1993 blockbuster. Beside him on stage, wife Maanayata Dutt broke down in tears, her emotions laying bare how deeply personal this project has been for the couple. 

Maanyata's Reaction To Khalnaayak Returns Poster

Maanayata fought to hold back tears as Sanjay unveiled the poster and the announcement video of Khalnayak Returns. Clutching producer Aksha Kamboj in a tight hug, she wiped her eyes while Sanjay stood quietly by her side, the buzz of the crowd fading into the background.  In a video clip from the event, Maanayata said she had “goosebumps” watching the material for the sequel. She called it a film Sanjay had wanted to make for a long time and added that discussions about the project had been going on for more than a decade. 

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

Talking about her husband’s journey, Maanayata recalled the highs and lows Sanjay had gone through to finally realise this sequel. “He has seen so many ups and downs, but the love people have given him has kept him going,” she said, her voice trembling. She also mentioned that actors often want to return to the roles that defined them, and Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak was one such iconic character for Sanjay. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buzzzooka Scrolls (@buzzzookascrolls)

ALSO READ | WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’

About The Movie

Khalnayak Returns is being produced by Sanjay’s own banner, Aspect Entertainment, and is positioned as a passion project for the actor.  The teaser, released alongside the announcement, shows Sanjay reprising Ballu Balram in a dark, intense avatar, with a line hinting that Ballu escaped from jail on October 10 at 10 pm. So far, further details about the cast, plot, and release date have not been revealed, but fans are already calling the comeback of Hindi cinema’s most dangerous sought‑after wanted man a major event of 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Khalnayak Returns?

Khalnayak Returns is the long-rumoured sequel to the 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak. Sanjay Dutt will reprise his role as Ballu Balram in this upcoming film.

Who is producing Khalnayak Returns?

Khalnayak Returns is being produced by Sanjay Dutt's own banner, Aspect Entertainment. It is considered a passion project for the actor.

What was Maanayata Dutt's reaction to the announcement?

Maanayata Dutt was deeply emotional at the announcement, breaking down in tears. She expressed having goosebumps watching the sequel's material and called it a project Sanjay had wanted to make for a long time.

Are there any details about the cast or release date for Khalnayak Returns?

As of now, further details regarding the cast, plot, and release date for Khalnayak Returns have not been revealed. The teaser hints at Ballu Balram's escape from jail.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Maanayata Dutt Bollywood Khalnayak Returns Ballu Balram 1993 Film Aspect Entertainment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail
Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail
Celebrities
WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'
WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'
Celebrities
WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’
WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’
Celebrities
Yami Gautam Read Quran For ‘Haq’, Took One And A Half Years To Understand Islamic Law
Yami Gautam Read Quran For ‘Haq’, Took One And A Half Years To Understand Islamic Law
Advertisement

Videos

Campaign Trail: Modi’s Ganga Boat Ride Boosts Bengal Poll Push Ahead of Crucial Phase Two
Election Pulse: Bengal Campaign Peaks as Top BJP Leaders Ramp Up Mega Roadshows Today
Strategic Lens: Iran Signals No Talks in Islamabad Despite US Push for Dialogue Efforts
Geo Alert: Iran Denies US Talks in Pakistan as Trump Claims Proposal Is Coming Soon
Diplomatic Watch: US-Iran Talks in Doubt as Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Meetings Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget