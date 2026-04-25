Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt announced

Wife Maanayata Dutt became emotional during the sequel's reveal.

The film is a passion project for Sanjay Dutt.

Teaser hints at Ballu Balram escaping from jail.

Sanjay Dutt is back as the “bahurani pehchaan” of Hindi cinema, Ballu Balram, 33 years after the cult classic Khal Nayak. In a starry Mumbai launch packed with nostalgia, the actor announced Khalnayak Returns, the long‑rumoured sequel to his 1993 blockbuster. Beside him on stage, wife Maanayata Dutt broke down in tears, her emotions laying bare how deeply personal this project has been for the couple.

Maanyata's Reaction To Khalnaayak Returns Poster

Maanayata fought to hold back tears as Sanjay unveiled the poster and the announcement video of Khalnayak Returns. Clutching producer Aksha Kamboj in a tight hug, she wiped her eyes while Sanjay stood quietly by her side, the buzz of the crowd fading into the background. In a video clip from the event, Maanayata said she had “goosebumps” watching the material for the sequel. She called it a film Sanjay had wanted to make for a long time and added that discussions about the project had been going on for more than a decade.

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Talking about her husband’s journey, Maanayata recalled the highs and lows Sanjay had gone through to finally realise this sequel. “He has seen so many ups and downs, but the love people have given him has kept him going,” she said, her voice trembling. She also mentioned that actors often want to return to the roles that defined them, and Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak was one such iconic character for Sanjay.

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About The Movie

Khalnayak Returns is being produced by Sanjay’s own banner, Aspect Entertainment, and is positioned as a passion project for the actor. The teaser, released alongside the announcement, shows Sanjay reprising Ballu Balram in a dark, intense avatar, with a line hinting that Ballu escaped from jail on October 10 at 10 pm. So far, further details about the cast, plot, and release date have not been revealed, but fans are already calling the comeback of Hindi cinema’s most dangerous sought‑after wanted man a major event of 2026.