Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PVR Inox denies lawsuit reports against Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Films.

Multiplex chain calls claims misleading, praises Jackky Bhagnani's professionalism.

Puja Films reciprocates, valuing the cordial professional relationship.

Vashu Bhagnani faces separate Rs 400 crore legal dispute.

A new update has emerged in the ongoing developments surrounding producer Vashu Bhagnani. Amid reports of multiple legal disputes involving the veteran filmmaker, PVR Inox has firmly rejected media claims suggesting it is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against his production banner, Puja Films. The multiplex chain has described the reports as inaccurate and speculative, while also publicly commending Jackky Bhagnani for his professional conduct.

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PVR Inox Rejects Claims Of Lawsuit Against Puja Films

The clarification comes after a report by Bollywood Hungama alleged that PVR Inox was considering legal action over outstanding payments connected to a reported Rs 100 crore three-film agreement between the two parties.

The report surfaced at a time when Vashu Bhagnani is already involved in a separate legal battle. The producer recently filed a Rs 400 crore suit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries' Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, along with director David Dhawan, over matters linked to the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVRINOX Pictures (@pvrpictures)

Responding to the speculation, PVR Inox shared an official statement on Instagram, categorically distancing itself from the claims.

The statement read, "We have noted a recent media report concerning PVRINOX Pictures and Mr Vashu Bhagnani. The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties. PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect."

Company Declines To Discuss Commercial Arrangements

While addressing the matter, the multiplex giant also made it clear that it would not publicly comment on any business-related agreements.

The statement further said, "We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain."

In a part of its statement, PVR Inox also acknowledged Jackky Bhagnani’s role in managing interactions between the two organisations.

According to the company, "We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative."

The theatre chain also urged media organisations and stakeholders to verify information before drawing conclusions.

It added, "We request media outlets and stakeholders to exercise due diligence and refrain from drawing conclusions based on inaccurate and unverified reports."

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Puja Films Responds To The Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Films (@pooja_ent)

Following PVR Inox’s clarification, Puja Films responded warmly through its own Instagram account. The production house expressed gratitude for the support extended by the multiplex chain and reiterated the value it places on the long-standing association between the two companies.

They posted the same media statement and captioned it, "Thank you, PVR INOX Pictures, for your kind words and continued support. We deeply value our longstanding relationship and look forward to many more successful collaborations ahead."

Puja Films also indicated that it looks forward to continuing its professional relationship with PVR Inox through future collaborations.