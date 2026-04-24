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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’

WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’

Deepika Singh shared videos of herself on Instagram dancing to Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’ for ‘Mangal Lakshmi’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Singh performs 'Dola Re Dola' dance blindfolded.
  • Actress shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of dance performance.
  • Singh, known for 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', learns Odissi.
  • She currently stars in the television show 'Mangal Lakshmi'.

Actress Deepika Singh recently performed a blindfolded dance on Dola Re Dola, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her current show Mangal Lakshmi.

The actress took to her social media to share glimpses from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot, posting a series of pictures and videos capturing her dancing while being blindfolded.

She wrote, “Dola Re Dola Blindfolded task choreography from today’s episode!

Choreo by @himanshugadani with @sushant_acharya_official.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Singh (@deepikasingh150)

In the visuals shared by Deepika, the actress is seen dressed in a vibrant and heavily embroidered traditional lehenga in hues of red, pink, and yellow, paired with an intricately designed choli and dupatta. She accessorised her look with a choker, layered necklaces, bangles, and earrings.

Talking about Deepika Singh the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade.

She rose to fame with the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which premiered in 2011

Back then, it went on to become one of the highest-rated shows of its time. The series also starred Anas Rashid, Neelu Vaghela, Kanika Maheshwari amongst others.

Deepika played the role of Sandhya Rathi, an a IPS officer navigating her dreams alongside family responsibilities. The show’s storyline revolved around her aspiration of being an IPS officer while being shockingly married to a ‘halwai’ with no educational background.

How he further understands her dream and helps her fulfill it against all odds, forms the plot of the show.

Over the years, Deepika has appeared in shows like Ekta Kapoor's ‘Kavach… Mahashivratri’ and other television projects.

Currently, she is seen playing a pivotal role in Mangal Lakshmi.

On the personal front, Deepika Singh married Diya Aur Baati Hum director Rohit Raj Goyal, and the couple has a son, Soham.

Apart from acting, she has also been passionately learning Odissi dance over the past few years.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What song did Deepika Singh perform blindfolded on her show Mangal Lakshmi?

Deepika Singh recently performed a blindfolded dance on 'Dola Re Dola' for her current show Mangal Lakshmi. This song was originally picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

What is Deepika Singh's current show?

Deepika Singh is currently seen playing a pivotal role in the television show Mangal Lakshmi.

What was Deepika Singh's breakout role?

Deepika Singh rose to fame with the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which premiered in 2011. She played the role of Sandhya Rathi in the series.

What other interests does Deepika Singh have besides acting?

Apart from acting, Deepika Singh has been passionately learning Odissi dance over the past few years.

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Singh Aishwarya Rai
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