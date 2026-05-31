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HomeCitiesThree Pilgrims Die During Kedarnath Yatra, Pilgrimage Suspended Due To Bad Weather

Three Pilgrims Die During Kedarnath Yatra, Pilgrimage Suspended Due To Bad Weather

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), disaster-like situations have been reported from several parts of the state.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 31 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

The weather took a dramatic turn across Uttarakhand on Sunday, disrupting life from the hills to the plains. Three pilgrims died after their health deteriorated during the Kedarnath Yatra, while authorities temporarily halted movement on parts of the pilgrimage route amid adverse conditions. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), disaster-like situations have been reported from several parts of the state.

The most tragic incidents were reported from Rudraprayag district, where three pilgrims lost their lives on May 30.

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The first victim was identified as 76-year-old Gopal Mishra, a resident of Ramnathpur in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. He reportedly fell ill while returning after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple and later died during treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Phata.

In the second case, 52-year-old Navghanji Laxmanji Thakur from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, died in Phata while on his way to Kedarnath for darshan.

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The third deceased pilgrim was identified as 49-year-old Balagani Balraju from Hyderabad, Telangana. Officials said his health deteriorated during the pilgrimage, and he was later declared dead in Phata.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as unstable weather conditions continue to affect pilgrimage routes and other parts of the state. Further details are awaited.

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Published at : 31 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Kedarnath Temple Kedarnath Yatra Uttarakhand
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