Naga Chaitanya approached the Delhi High Court due to online material he claims is defamatory and misleading regarding his past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is seeking safeguards for his personality rights, including unauthorized use of his images and videos.
Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi High Court Against Online Narratives Claiming He Cheated Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Naga Chaitanya has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against alleged defamatory online content linked to his relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
- Naga Chaitanya seeks Delhi High Court's protection against online defamation.
- Court restrains unauthorized use of actor's name and visuals.
- Allegations of infidelity and career sabotage are disputed by lawyer.
- Actor's legal team argues against unfair online criticism.
Actor Naga Chaitanya has reportedly approached the Delhi High Court over online material that his legal team claims is defamatory and misleading regarding his past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The petition also seeks safeguards for his personality rights, particularly concerning the unauthorised use of his photographs and videos.
Naga Chaitanya Approaches Delhi HC
According to Chaitanya’s lawyer, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Justice Jyoti Singh’s bench on May 29 issued a notice in the matter and granted interim relief restricting the use of the actor’s name and visuals. Notices were also reportedly sent to websites carrying allegations related to his former relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. At the time of reporting, the official court order had not been made publicly available. Gaggar further stated that the court indicated interim directions would be passed in the case.
Representing the actor, Gaggar argued before the court that several online reports and posts had wrongly accused Naga Chaitanya of infidelity and blamed him for negatively affecting Samantha’s career. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” the advocate told the court.
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Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Separation
In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya publicly announced their separation through social media, ending four years of marriage. In their joint statement, the former couple shared that after careful thought and reflection, they had chosen to separate as husband and wife and move forward on individual paths.
They also noted that a friendship spanning more than a decade remained the foundation of their bond and would continue to hold significance. At the time, both actors requested privacy and asked fans, supporters, and the media to respect their space as they navigated a challenging phase in their lives.
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The actors first met while working on Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. Their relationship reportedly began in 2014 during the filming of Autonagar Surya, and Samantha officially acknowledged their romance in September 2016. The couple later tied the knot in Goa in 2017.
Developments After The Separation
Following the end of his marriage with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024. The wedding ceremony followed traditional Telugu Hindu customs and took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
Samantha, meanwhile, married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, during a private ceremony held at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Naga Chaitanya approached the Delhi High Court?
What interim relief has Naga Chaitanya received from the court?
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice and granted interim relief, restricting the use of Naga Chaitanya's name and visuals online. Notices have also been sent to websites carrying allegations about his former relationship.
What specific allegations are being made against Naga Chaitanya online?
Online reports and posts have wrongly accused Naga Chaitanya of infidelity and blamed him for negatively impacting Samantha's career. His legal team argues this constitutes trolling rather than fair criticism.
When did Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announce their separation?
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya publicly announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of marriage. They released a joint statement on social media indicating their decision to move forward on individual paths.