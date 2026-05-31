Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naga Chaitanya seeks Delhi High Court's protection against online defamation.

Court restrains unauthorized use of actor's name and visuals.

Allegations of infidelity and career sabotage are disputed by lawyer.

Actor's legal team argues against unfair online criticism.

Actor Naga Chaitanya has reportedly approached the Delhi High Court over online material that his legal team claims is defamatory and misleading regarding his past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The petition also seeks safeguards for his personality rights, particularly concerning the unauthorised use of his photographs and videos.

Naga Chaitanya Approaches Delhi HC

According to Chaitanya’s lawyer, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Justice Jyoti Singh’s bench on May 29 issued a notice in the matter and granted interim relief restricting the use of the actor’s name and visuals. Notices were also reportedly sent to websites carrying allegations related to his former relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. At the time of reporting, the official court order had not been made publicly available. Gaggar further stated that the court indicated interim directions would be passed in the case.

Representing the actor, Gaggar argued before the court that several online reports and posts had wrongly accused Naga Chaitanya of infidelity and blamed him for negatively affecting Samantha’s career. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” the advocate told the court.

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Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Separation

In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya publicly announced their separation through social media, ending four years of marriage. In their joint statement, the former couple shared that after careful thought and reflection, they had chosen to separate as husband and wife and move forward on individual paths.

They also noted that a friendship spanning more than a decade remained the foundation of their bond and would continue to hold significance. At the time, both actors requested privacy and asked fans, supporters, and the media to respect their space as they navigated a challenging phase in their lives.

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The actors first met while working on Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. Their relationship reportedly began in 2014 during the filming of Autonagar Surya, and Samantha officially acknowledged their romance in September 2016. The couple later tied the knot in Goa in 2017.

Developments After The Separation

Following the end of his marriage with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024. The wedding ceremony followed traditional Telugu Hindu customs and took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Samantha, meanwhile, married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, during a private ceremony held at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.