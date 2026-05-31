Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs

Watch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs

Vadoliya revealed that the player frequently engaged with her social media updates. According to the actress, he routinely replied to her status updates and pictures with complimentary flirty remarks.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

Actress and digital content star Nehal Vadoliya, widely recognized for her brief appearance in the iconic television comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has sparked massive chatter online with a stunning personal revelation.

Speaking on a popular podcast, the actress disclosed that a cricketer playing for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) used to continuously message her on social media. Without fully unmasking the athlete, Vadoliya dropped specific clues about his background, leaving everyone scrambling to identify the mystery player.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Weather Update: What Happens If RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Is Washed Out?

Flirty DMs: "Hot, Pretty, and Beautiful"

During her conversation on Suno India podcast, the host quizzed Vadoliya on whether she had ever received direct messages (DMs) from any professional cricketers. Teasing the host, she jokingly asked, "Should I take his name?" While she held back from explicitly naming him, she provided a highly detailed description of the sportsperson:

Franchise: He is currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Fame Level: She noted that he isn't an overwhelmingly famous or household name.

Marital Status: She explicitly stated that the cricketer is divorced.

Watch Video

When pressed further on the nature of messages, Vadoliya revealed that the player frequently engaged with her social media updates. According to the actress, he routinely replied to her status updates and pictures with complimentary flirty remarks, repeatedly calling her "hot," "beautiful," and "pretty."

Why Actress Ended Up Blocking Him

Despite the persistent attention, Vadoliya made it clear that she had absolutely no desire to entertain his advances or establish a personal relationship. Fearing that even a polite acknowledgement would only encourage him to keep going, she chose to sever all digital contact.

"If I respond to him even once, he will immediately start a full-blown conversation, and I simply have no interest in talking to him at all. That's why I eventually got fed up and blocked him entirely."

As clips of the podcast circulated on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), fans began guessing the identity of the player, tossing out various names of past and present Rajasthan Royals squad members who fit the description.

Nehal Vadoliya's Professional Portfolio

Beyond her viral podcast statements, Nehal Vadoliya is a popular face in the entertainment space, spanning both television and streaming media. She played a minor role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, appearing briefly as Babita Ji's friend, Neha.

She is primarily known for anchoring bold storylines across various popular OTT web series, including Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, and Raseeli Padosan, helping her amass a massive online following. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nehal Vadoliya?

Nehal Vadoliya is an actress and digital content creator known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and various web series.

What revelation did Nehal Vadoliya make on a podcast?

She revealed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer repeatedly messaged her on social media with flirty comments.

Why did Nehal Vadoliya block the cricketer?

She blocked him because she had no interest in talking to him and feared that any response would encourage further conversation.

What kind of messages did the cricketer send?

He sent flirty remarks, repeatedly calling her 'hot,' 'beautiful,' and 'pretty,' and often replied to her social media posts.

Published at : 31 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 Nehal Vadoliya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs
Watch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Major IPL Shake-Up, Wants This Controversial Rule Abolished
Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Major IPL Shake-Up, Wants This Controversial Rule Abolished
Cricket
Ahmedabad Weather Update: What Happens If RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Is Washed Out?
Ahmedabad Weather Update: What Happens If RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Is Washed Out?
Cricket
IPL 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Timings, Venue Details And Latest Updates From Ahmedabad
IPL 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Timings, Venue Details And Latest Updates From Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 5 Arrested in Attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur
Breaking News: US Naval Activity Intensifies in Strait of Hormuz
Breaking News: Five-Storey Building Collapse in Delhi’s Mehrauli Claims 2 Lives
Weather Alert: Strong Winds Disrupt Life Across Multiple States
Breaking News: Five-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Mehrauli
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget