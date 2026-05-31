Actress and digital content star Nehal Vadoliya, widely recognized for her brief appearance in the iconic television comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has sparked massive chatter online with a stunning personal revelation.

Speaking on a popular podcast, the actress disclosed that a cricketer playing for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) used to continuously message her on social media. Without fully unmasking the athlete, Vadoliya dropped specific clues about his background, leaving everyone scrambling to identify the mystery player.

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Flirty DMs: "Hot, Pretty, and Beautiful"

During her conversation on Suno India podcast, the host quizzed Vadoliya on whether she had ever received direct messages (DMs) from any professional cricketers. Teasing the host, she jokingly asked, "Should I take his name?" While she held back from explicitly naming him, she provided a highly detailed description of the sportsperson:

Franchise: He is currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Fame Level: She noted that he isn't an overwhelmingly famous or household name.

Marital Status: She explicitly stated that the cricketer is divorced.

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Taarak Mehta fame actress & model Nehal Vadoliya revealed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer allegedly used to frequently DM her, calling her "hot", "beautiful" and "pretty"



She says she eventually got fed up and blocked him.



Who do you think that RR cricketer is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ri15jiRYna — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 30, 2026

When pressed further on the nature of messages, Vadoliya revealed that the player frequently engaged with her social media updates. According to the actress, he routinely replied to her status updates and pictures with complimentary flirty remarks, repeatedly calling her "hot," "beautiful," and "pretty."

Why Actress Ended Up Blocking Him

Despite the persistent attention, Vadoliya made it clear that she had absolutely no desire to entertain his advances or establish a personal relationship. Fearing that even a polite acknowledgement would only encourage him to keep going, she chose to sever all digital contact.

"If I respond to him even once, he will immediately start a full-blown conversation, and I simply have no interest in talking to him at all. That's why I eventually got fed up and blocked him entirely."

As clips of the podcast circulated on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), fans began guessing the identity of the player, tossing out various names of past and present Rajasthan Royals squad members who fit the description.

Nehal Vadoliya's Professional Portfolio

Beyond her viral podcast statements, Nehal Vadoliya is a popular face in the entertainment space, spanning both television and streaming media. She played a minor role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, appearing briefly as Babita Ji's friend, Neha.

She is primarily known for anchoring bold storylines across various popular OTT web series, including Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, and Raseeli Padosan, helping her amass a massive online following.