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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

Rihanna charmed Mumbai as she invited paparazzi to pose with her at a Fenty Beauty event, sparking a viral clip. Fans hailed her as “queen,” and she delighted them by saying “Shukriya.”

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rihanna attended a Fenty Beauty event in Mumbai, drawing significant attention.
  • She surprised photographers by posing for selfies on the red carpet.
  • The singer charmed fans by learning and using the Hindi word 'Shukriya'.
  • Rihanna further delighted a young fan by signing an autograph.

Rihanna has once again proved why millions call her the “Queen of meet‑and‑greet”, this time in Mumbai. At a Fenty Beauty event on Friday night, the global pop icon turned a simple red‑carpet moment into one of the most talked‑about celebrity interactions of the year. Fans and photographers were left stunned, and social media soon flooded with comments calling her a “queen” and “so humble”. 

  Selfie With The Paparazzi  

Rihanna arrived in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty line’s India pop‑up, titled “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli”. Dressed in a sleek black gown with leather detailing and sparkling jewellery, she took her time on the red carpet, posing for the waiting photographers. Then came the viral moment: one cameraman shyly asked if he could take a photo with her, and Rihanna happily obliged. 

 

She invited him onto the carpet, playfully put an arm around his shoulder, and smiled for the picture. As the shot was taken, other photographers rushed forward, hoping for the same gesture, and Rihanna laughed at the excitement she had created. The clip quickly went viral, with fans writing, “Just Queen things,” and “Sweet respect for her.” One comment said, “Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps,” while another added, “Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner.” 

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail

 Saying ‘Shukriya’ To Fans  

Rihanna also charmed the crowd with her simple attempt to speak Hindi. Inside the store, she reportedly asked the staff, “How do you say thank you in Hindi?” when they suggested she use it for the shuttersbugs. When nobody replied at first, she said, “Thank you…” before popping her head out again and yelling, “Shukriya!”, which made fans cheer even louder. 

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Later, as she left the venue, a young fan can be heard shouting for a photo and an autograph. Rihanna heard him, called him to her car, posed for a picture through the window, and even signed his T‑shirt, showing that she treats fans, and even the paparazzi, like people worth her time. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Rihanna attend in Mumbai?

Rihanna attended the Fenty Beauty pop-up launch event in Mumbai, titled 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli'.

What viral moment occurred at the Fenty Beauty event?

Rihanna surprised attendees by taking a selfie with a shy photographer on the red carpet, which quickly went viral.

How did Rihanna interact with fans in Hindi?

Rihanna learned and used the Hindi word 'Shukriya' (meaning thank you) to express her gratitude to the staff and fans.

How did Rihanna show kindness to fans outside the event?

As she was leaving, Rihanna called a young fan to her car, posed for a photo, and signed his T-shirt.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paparazzi Rihanna MUMBAI Fenty Beauty Bollywood-style Event India Pop-up
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