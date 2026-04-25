WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna attended a Fenty Beauty event in Mumbai, drawing significant attention.

She surprised photographers by posing for selfies on the red carpet.

The singer charmed fans by learning and using the Hindi word 'Shukriya'.

Rihanna further delighted a young fan by signing an autograph.

Rihanna has once again proved why millions call her the “Queen of meet‑and‑greet”, this time in Mumbai. At a Fenty Beauty event on Friday night, the global pop icon turned a simple red‑carpet moment into one of the most talked‑about celebrity interactions of the year. Fans and photographers were left stunned, and social media soon flooded with comments calling her a “queen” and “so humble”.

Selfie With The Paparazzi

Rihanna arrived in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty line’s India pop‑up, titled “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli”. Dressed in a sleek black gown with leather detailing and sparkling jewellery, she took her time on the red carpet, posing for the waiting photographers. Then came the viral moment: one cameraman shyly asked if he could take a photo with her, and Rihanna happily obliged.

Rihanna posing with the photographer at the Fenty Beauty event in India 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Wj3i9J3QxX — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026

She invited him onto the carpet, playfully put an arm around his shoulder, and smiled for the picture. As the shot was taken, other photographers rushed forward, hoping for the same gesture, and Rihanna laughed at the excitement she had created. The clip quickly went viral, with fans writing, “Just Queen things,” and “Sweet respect for her.” One comment said, “Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps,” while another added, “Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner.”

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Saying ‘Shukriya’ To Fans

Rihanna also charmed the crowd with her simple attempt to speak Hindi. Inside the store, she reportedly asked the staff, “How do you say thank you in Hindi?” when they suggested she use it for the shuttersbugs. When nobody replied at first, she said, “Thank you…” before popping her head out again and yelling, “Shukriya!”, which made fans cheer even louder.

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Later, as she left the venue, a young fan can be heard shouting for a photo and an autograph. Rihanna heard him, called him to her car, posed for a picture through the window, and even signed his T‑shirt, showing that she treats fans, and even the paparazzi, like people worth her time.