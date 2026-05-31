'People Trolled, Abused My Family': Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Manoj Bajpayee faced threats over film

Online backlash included family being dragged into title dispute.

Filmmakers apologized, and the film title is being changed.

Bajpayee criticized social media's rush to judge without context.

The controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat may have led to a title change, but for the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, the fallout extended beyond public criticism. The actor has now spoked about the backlash the project faced, revealing that he received threats and witnessed his family being dragged into the online storm after objections were raised over the film's title.

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Backlash Took The Team By Surprise

The controversy erupted shortly after Netflix unveiled its 2026 content slate, with Ghooskhor Pandat quickly becoming one of the most discussed titles. However, the attention came amid allegations that the film's title and content hurt religious sentiments. An FIR was subsequently lodged against the makers, triggering widespread debate on social media.

As criticism intensified, the filmmakers issued a public apology and later informed the Delhi High Court that the film would be released under a different title. The revised title has not yet been announced.

Talking about the episode, Bajpayee admitted that the reaction caught the team off guard.

While talking to PTI, he said, “We didn't expect it. But when it happened, in two days' time we put out our apology. If anything is offending anyone with that much of intensity, we as creative people are always there to mend our ways or correct ourselves. I personally feel that the title change is not going to be such a huge thing, we are creative people, we can come up with ten different titles and they will be equally exciting.”

‘Threats Were Coming To Me’

Bajpayee revealed that he personally faced threats during the height of the controversy. Despite that, he continued travelling and working without allowing the situation to disrupt his routine.

“But I must tell you that when the threats were coming to me, I was also travelling continuously without any fear. When people are trolling you, abusing you and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them.”

Manoj Bajpayee Criticises Social Media Rush To Judgement

Speaking about online discourse, Bajpayee expressed concern over what he sees as a growing tendency for people to react before knowing the complete context of an issue.

The actor said, “The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter. I'm a person who is very curious for knowledge, I'm a well-educated person, and I don't have any intention, I don't have that energy and time to argue with people, who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves. So, why to argue with them? Don't get into the mud with the people who like to roll you into the mud.”

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About The Film

The first-look teaser unveiled during Netflix's Next on Netflix 2026 event was later withdrawn amid the controversy. The crime thriller features Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta.

Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the project marks Shah's directorial debut. The film follows Ajay Dikshit, known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans are disrupted after he becomes entangled in a larger conspiracy unfolding in Delhi.