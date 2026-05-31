'Teach Surya A Lesson': Police Reveal Chilling Detail in Ghaziabad Encounter Case

An argument over riding a motorcycle on Bakrid, June 28, led to the dispute between Asad and Surya Pratap.
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Ghaziabad Encounter Case: Asad's Father Allegedly Told Him to 'Teach Surya A Lesson', Police Reveal Chilling Detail
Police arrested Nawab, father of encounter-killed murder accused Asad, and two 19-year-olds in the Surya Pratap case. A bike dispute allegedly escalated into a fatal stabbing, police said.
- Argument over motorcycle ride escalated to fatal stabbing.
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What was the initial cause of the conflict between Asad and Surya Pratap?
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