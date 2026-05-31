'Teach Surya A Lesson': Police Reveal Chilling Detail in Ghaziabad Encounter Case

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HomeCitiesGhaziabad Encounter Case: Asad's Father Allegedly Told Him to 'Teach Surya A Lesson', Police Reveal Chilling Detail

Ghaziabad Encounter Case: Asad's Father Allegedly Told Him to 'Teach Surya A Lesson', Police Reveal Chilling Detail

Police arrested Nawab, father of encounter-killed murder accused Asad, and two 19-year-olds in the Surya Pratap case. A bike dispute allegedly escalated into a fatal stabbing, police said.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 31 May 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argument over motorcycle ride escalated to fatal stabbing.

Police have arrested Nawab, the father of Asad, who was killed in a police encounter and was the main accused in the Surya Pratap murder case, along with Farhan and Atif in connection with the killing. According to police, both Farhan and Atif are only 19 years old.

Argument Over Bike Ride

During questioning, Farhan allegedly told police that he was friends with Surya Pratap. He claimed that on Bakrid, June 28, an argument broke out between Asad and Surya around 3 pm over riding a motorcycle.

According to police, Asad later informed his father Nawab and his friends about the dispute. They then allegedly planned to teach Surya a lesson and surrounded him in Navneet Vihar Gali about half an hour later.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Teen Murder Key Accused Asad Killed In Police Encounter, Constable Injured

'Finish His Story Today': Father

Farhan reportedly told investigators that he handed a knife to Asad. Police said Nawab allegedly told Asad, “Finish his story today,” following which Asad stabbed Surya Pratap.

The police claim that Asad fatally attacked Surya with the knife during the confrontation.

Asad’s Burial to Take Place Today

According to police, the burial of Asad, who was killed in an encounter, will take place later on Sunday.

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Ghaziabad Hindu Boy Stabbed To Death; Friend Among Multiple Suspects Detained

Police said Asad is survived by his mother, elder brother and sister-in-law. His father Nawab is currently under arrest in connection with the Surya Pratap murder case.

Before You Go

Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise

Input By : Vipin Tomar

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial cause of the conflict between Asad and Surya Pratap?

An argument over riding a motorcycle on Bakrid, June 28, led to the dispute between Asad and Surya Pratap.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Police Encounter Asad Ghaziabad Encounter Surya Pratap Case
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