'Teach Surya A Lesson': Police Reveal Chilling Detail in Ghaziabad Encounter Case

Police have arrested Nawab, the father of Asad, who was killed in a police encounter and was the main accused in the Surya Pratap murder case, along with Farhan and Atif in connection with the killing. According to police, both Farhan and Atif are only 19 years old.

Argument Over Bike Ride

During questioning, Farhan allegedly told police that he was friends with Surya Pratap. He claimed that on Bakrid, June 28, an argument broke out between Asad and Surya around 3 pm over riding a motorcycle.

According to police, Asad later informed his father Nawab and his friends about the dispute. They then allegedly planned to teach Surya a lesson and surrounded him in Navneet Vihar Gali about half an hour later.

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'Finish His Story Today': Father

Farhan reportedly told investigators that he handed a knife to Asad. Police said Nawab allegedly told Asad, “Finish his story today,” following which Asad stabbed Surya Pratap.

The police claim that Asad fatally attacked Surya with the knife during the confrontation.

Asad’s Burial to Take Place Today

According to police, the burial of Asad, who was killed in an encounter, will take place later on Sunday.

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Police said Asad is survived by his mother, elder brother and sister-in-law. His father Nawab is currently under arrest in connection with the Surya Pratap murder case.