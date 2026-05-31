King Kohli Blazes His Way To Consecutive IPL Crowns For Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 69 runs.

Disciplined bowling restricted Gujarat to 155 runs.

Rasikh Salam took three wickets, leading the bowling attack.

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Highlights: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured successive Indian Premier League titles with a highly convincing victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad tonight. A disciplined bowling performance restricted Gujarat to a modest total before batting talisman Virat Kohli anchored the successful chase with supreme authority, sparking widespread celebrations across the travelling fanbase.

King Kohli's Chase Masterclass

Opening batsman Virat Kohli paced the second-innings response beautifully on a surface that offered assistance to disciplined bowlers. The iconic top-order superstar registered his fastest-ever tournament half-century, reaching the milestone in just 25 deliveries to completely break the back of the small target.

Kohli finished with a magnificent, unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls, clearing the boundary rope thrice and striking nine fluent boundaries. He ensured the required run rate remained incredibly low throughout the evening, effectively closing out any potential path for a late tactical comeback.

Middle-order companion Venkatesh Iyer provided immense explosive power early on to dismantle the opposition new-ball attack completely. The hard-hitting left-handed batsman accumulated a rapid 32 runs off 16 deliveries, smashing two sixes to sustain early momentum.

Near Perfect Bowling Execution

Earlier in the evening, the Bengaluru seam bowling unit vindicated their captain's tactical decision to bowl first with a highly clinical showing. Quick bowler Rasikh Salam proved to be the absolute standout performer, returning exceptionally brilliant figures of three wickets for 27 runs.

Salam triggered major panic across the opposition middle order by claiming the critical breakthroughs of Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia. His clever variations and precise execution under immense pressure prevented the batting side from building any dangerous momentum.

Experienced pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided excellent support at the opposite end, claiming two vital wickets for 29 runs. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood mirrored those exact efforts, bagging two scalps for 37 runs during his four-over spell.

Gujarat Titans' Ordinary Fight

Conversely, Gujarat Titans struggled immensely to get going after losing both of their in-form opening batsmen within the initial four overs of the powerplay. Captain Shubman Gill managed only 10 runs before mistiming a delivery straight to a fielder off Hazlewood's bowling.

His opening partner Sai Sudharsan departed shortly after for 12 runs, feathering a sharp delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight through to the wicketkeeper. The severe top-order collapse left the local franchise reeling at 26 runs for two wickets.

Only an incredibly brave, unbeaten half-century from Washington Sundar saved the home side from an embarrassing total. The versatile all-rounder fought completely alone, compiling 50 runs off 37 deliveries to carry his team to 155.

Rashid's Spin Threat

Mystery spinner Rashid Khan attempted to breathe life back into the contest during the middle overs of the second innings. The premier leg-spinner picked up two wickets for 25 runs in a highly economical four-over spell.

Khan trapped Krunal Pandya leg-before-stumps for a single run to give his side a fleeting glimmer of hope. However, the total simply lacked the statistical weight required to trouble a thoroughly experienced Bengaluru batting setup.

The historic victory seals Bengaluru's status as only the third franchise in tournament history to successfully retain the coveted domestic crown. Their clinical transition from erratic contenders to disciplined back-to-back champions represents a remarkable modern era.