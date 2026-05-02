'Raja Shivaji' Leads Box Office Clash, 'Patriot' Stays Close As 'Ek Din' Falters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads domestic box office with ₹11.35 crore.

Patriot garners ₹9.80 crore domestically, ₹29.37 crore globally.

Ek Din opens weakly, earning only ₹0.81 crore net.

Friday's box office turned into a fascinating battleground, with multiple films arriving simultaneously and vying for audience attention. While one title surged ahead almost instantly, another quietly secured its footing, and a third struggled to generate traction.

The early numbers paint a telling picture but is this just the beginning, or a sign of what’s to come?

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

Raja Shivaji emerged as the strongest opener of the lot, collecting Rs 11.35 crore net on its first day across an extensive 6,192 shows. Its total gross in India stands at Rs 13.51 crore.

The film’s performance varied significantly across languages. The Marathi version led the charge with Rs 8.00 crore and an impressive 68% occupancy, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore with a comparatively modest 16% occupancy.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike, Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj managed to pull audiences into theatres.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1

Close on its heels, Patriot posted a solid opening, earning Rs 9.80 crore net in India from 2,636 shows. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 11.37 crore.

What truly boosted its overall performance, however, was its strong overseas showing. The film brought in Rs 18.00 crore internationally, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 29.37 crore on Day 1.

Headlined by Mohanlal and Mammootty, the Malayalam film not only performed well in India but also resonated strongly with global audiences, giving it a significant edge in total worldwide earnings.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1

In stark contrast, Ek Din struggled to make an impact. The film managed just Rs 0.81 crore net in India on its opening day, with an overall occupancy of 14%.

Compared to previous benchmarks, the opening appears underwhelming. Junaid’s earlier theatrical release Loveyapa had opened at Rs 1.15 crore despite underperforming overall. Meanwhile, Sai’s Telugu hit Love Story had registered a far stronger Rs 9.05 crore opening.

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Raja Shivaji vs Patriot vs Ek Din: The Day 1 Verdict

The numbers leave little room for ambiguity. Raja Shivaji has taken a clear lead in terms of domestic collections, powered largely by its Marathi version. Patriot, while slightly behind in India, has carved out a strong position globally thanks to its impressive overseas earnings.

Ek Din, however, finds itself lagging far behind both competitors, struggling to connect with audiences on its opening day.

For now, Raja Shivaji sits firmly on the throne. Patriot remains a strong contender, especially in the global arena. As for Ek Din, it faces an uphill battle from here.