DK Shivakumar's Karnataka Cabinet: Will Yathindra Siddaramaiah Get A Ministerial Seat?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DK Shivakumar to be Karnataka's new Chief Minister June 3.

Siddaramaiah resigned, ending longest-serving CM tenure.

After months of speculation and political uncertainty, Karnataka is set for a leadership transition on June 3, when DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as the state's new Chief Minister.

The development follows the resignation of Siddaramaiah on May 28. The veteran Congress leader said he stepped down in line with the party high command's decision, ending his tenure as Karnataka's longest-serving chief minister.

Shivakumar Elected CLP Leader

On Saturday, Shivakumar was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), formally clearing the way for him to assume the top post. He later met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the new government.

Shivakumar had been serving as Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led administration.

Speculation Over Cabinet Formation

With Shivakumar's elevation now confirmed, attention has shifted to the composition of his cabinet. One of the key questions is whether Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, will be inducted as a minister.

Reports suggest that Yathindra will be getting a cabinet position in the Shivkumar government. This is still not confirmed whether he will be getting deputy CM position or any other ministeral seat.

Yathindra Expresses Interest

Yathindra, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, has openly expressed his interest in joining the new cabinet. Speaking on Saturday, he dismissed reports that his father had sought a ministerial position for him during discussions with the Congress leadership in Delhi before Siddaramaiah's resignation.

However, he acknowledged his own aspirations, saying he would welcome a cabinet role.

“I am definitely an aspirant for a cabinet post,” Yathindra said, adding that several senior Congress leaders were supportive of his inclusion in the government.

What Are Other Names?

Other Than Yathindra, there are several other names who might be getting the ministeral position in new Karnataka cabinet.

Other than Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Ramalinga Reddy, Rizwan Arshad, UT Khader, Sharath Bachegowda, AS Ponnanna, Byrathi Suresh, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, G Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, Eshwar Khandre, KJ George, HC Mahadevappa, and Santosh Lad is also getting the position.