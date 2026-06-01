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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Dance In Celebration After RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Dance In Celebration After RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen dancing their hearts out after RCB defeated GT to lift their second IPL trophy on Sunday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli's unbeaten 75 secured RCB's second consecutive IPL title.
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's celebratory dance went viral.
  • Anushka Sharma cheered intensely, celebrating the championship win.
  • Kohli wore a special 'We did it twice' shirt.

Virat Kohli delivered another memorable knock, scoring an unbeaten 75 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With the win, RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the second consecutive year, successfully defending their 2025 title. Following the historic triumph, all eyes turned to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, whose heartfelt celebrations quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the night. Later in the night, Virat, Anushka and other RCB members celebrated the win by dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. A video of their celebratory dance together has been winning hearts left, right and centre. 

Virat, Anushka’s Celebratory Dance Video

RCB shared a heartwarming video of the celebrations on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “King Kohli’s masterclass on the dance floor. Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more.”

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The IPL franchise also thanked the actor for being their day 1. “Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1.” 

The video opens to show Virat Kohli dancing freely in his special “Champions” T-shirt as he soaks in RCB’s title-winning moment. Soon, Anushka Sharma joins him on the dance floor, making the celebration even more special. Virat is also seen dancing with his teammates, and Anushka sweetly captures candid photos of him during the celebrations.

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Another standout moment from the celebration was Kohli’s “Champions” T-shirt, which featured the line: “One felt nice. We did it twice.” The message perfectly summed up RCB’s back-to-back IPL wins.

Anushka’s Reactions Go Viral

Throughout the match, Anushka was seen watching every ball closely from the stands. The moment RCB sealed the win, she couldn’t hold back her excitement - hugging those around her, applauding loudly and blowing flying kisses to Virat.

Later, she joined him on the field and posed with the trophy along with other RCB players and their families. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Virat Kohli's score in the match against Gujarat Titans?

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 75, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans.

Did RCB win the IPL trophy this year?

Yes, RCB won the IPL trophy for the second consecutive year, successfully defending their 2025 title.

What was special about Virat Kohli's 'Champions' T-shirt?

Virat Kohli's 'Champions' T-shirt featured the line: 'One felt nice. We did it twice.', perfectly summarizing RCB's back-to-back wins.

How did Anushka Sharma react to RCB's win?

Anushka Sharma celebrated with excitement, hugging those around her, applauding, and later joining Virat on the field to pose with the trophy.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma ENtertainment News IPL 2026
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