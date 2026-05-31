Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former associate claimed Madhuri was pregnant during 'Dola Re Dola'.

Madhuri Dixit denied pregnancy rumors citing son's birth date.

The song shoot was physically exhausting, not pregnancy-related.

Actress clarified timeline, ending pregnancy speculation.

Was Madhuri Dixit really four months pregnant while shooting the iconic Dola Re Dola song from Devdas? A recent claim has sparked heated buzz online, but the legendary actor has now firmly denied it. The speculation began after Rubina Khan, a former associate of the late choreographer Saroj Khan, said Madhuri struggled during the shoot due to pregnancy. However, Madhuri itself laughed off the rumour, pointing to simple timeline facts. With her son’s birth date and the film’s release date, she invited everyone to “do the math.” Here’s the full story behind the claim and the actor’s clear response.

Madhuri Dixit's Pregnancy Rumour During Dola Re Dola

Rubina Khan made her claim in a podcast on the YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana. Speaking about Dola Re Dola, she said, “There’s a step in which Madhuri ma’am turns and sits down. That shot kept happening from 9 am to 10 pm because she was four months pregnant. So, she couldn’t turn properly and was feeling dizzy. She also had a fever at that time. She struggled a lot. She’d never ask for a step to be changed. Whatever Masterji (Saroj Khan) said was set in stone”.

This statement quickly went viral, leading many to believe Madhuri was expecting while filming the demanding dance number. But Madhuri Dixit shut down the claim during an interview with SCREEN. In an interview with the Indian Express/Screen, Madhuri clarified that she was not pregnant during the shoot of the Dola Re Dola song.

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Pointing to the timeline of her elder son’s birth, Madhuri said, “Arin was born in 2003. So, you do the math”. Her son Arin Nene was born on March 17, 2003, while Devdas was released in theatres on July 12, 2002, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2002.

Although Madhuri denied the pregnancy claim, she admitted the shoot was extremely tough. However, Madhuri clarified that although the shoot was physically demanding, her pregnancy was not the reason behind it. She described the filming of the song as “physically exhausting” but made it clear that health issues during the schedule were due to exhaustion, not pregnancy.

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Madhuri Dixit Laughs Off Viral Rumour

Now, amid the promotions of her upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, Madhuri denied the claim and laughed off the rumour. Her clarification has effectively put the pregnancy speculation to rest, confirming that the iconic Dola Re Dola performance was a result of her dedication, not an undisclosed pregnancy.