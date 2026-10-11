India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Thanks Fans After Launching YouTube Channel; Says Content Is For Kids

Salman Khan Thanks Fans After Launching YouTube Channel; Says Content Is For Kids

Salman Khan thanks fans after launching his YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan. The actor explains its child-friendly content as subscribers cross 64,000.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan launched YouTube channel for children's educational content.
  • First video teaches body parts, gaining 64,000 subscribers.
  • Actor hosts Bigg Boss, preparing for two upcoming films.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked fans for checking out his newly launched YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan, while explaining the kind of content they can expect. The actor has already released his first video, in which he takes on the role of a teacher to help children learn the names of different body parts.

ALSO READ: Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH

Salman Khan Explains His YouTube Content

After launching the channel, Salman shared a post on social media and addressed viewers directly. He acknowledged that his initial content might not appeal to everyone but explained that it is intended for younger audiences.

Salman wrote, "Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones."

He added, "Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina?"

The actor's message suggests that the channel will combine entertainment with family-friendly educational content, alongside glimpses into his personal and professional life and behind-the-scenes material.

‘Being Salman Khan’ Crosses 64,000 Subscribers

Named Being Salman Khan, the channel's bio describes Salman as a film actor, artist, painter and humanitarian.

In the debut video, he appears as both the teacher and the student while introducing children to the names of body parts. The format gives viewers an early indication of the educational approach he has chosen for the channel.

At the time of writing, the channel had amassed more than 64,400 subscribers.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Salman is hosting reality show Bigg Boss 20 and has several film projects in the pipeline.

He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh playing a key role.

The actor is also part of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively referred to as SVC63, in which Nayanthara will share the screen with him. According to reports, the film could be titled Monster and is expected to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Salman Khan's new YouTube channel?

His newly launched YouTube channel is called 'Being Salman Khan'.

What type of content does Salman Khan plan for his YouTube channel?

The channel will feature family-friendly educational content, primarily for younger audiences. It will also include entertainment, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes material.

What was the subject of Salman Khan's first YouTube video?

In his debut video, Salman Khan took on the role of a teacher to help children learn the names of different body parts. He played both teacher and student.

Who is the target audience for the content on Salman Khan's YouTube channel?

Salman Khan stated the content is primarily intended for younger audiences, even if it doesn't appeal to everyone initially. He aims for a mix of education and entertainment for children.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Salman Khan YouTube Channel Being Salman Khan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH
Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH
Celebrities
Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours
Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours
Celebrities
Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage
Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage
Celebrities
Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH
Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: Hearing Today On Petitions Challenging Delhi’s Protest Restrictions
Breaking News: Ratna Singh Confirms Release Of Abhijeet Deepke And Two Others
Breaking News: CJP Leaders Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka And Saurabh Das Released
Commuter Warning: Traffic Diversions Likely Across New Delhi And Central Delhi
Breaking News: Three CJP Leaders To Appear Before Executive Magistrate Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget