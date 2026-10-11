Salman Khan Thanks Fans After Launching YouTube Channel; Says Content Is For Kids

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan launched YouTube channel for children's educational content.

First video teaches body parts, gaining 64,000 subscribers.

Actor hosts Bigg Boss, preparing for two upcoming films.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked fans for checking out his newly launched YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan, while explaining the kind of content they can expect. The actor has already released his first video, in which he takes on the role of a teacher to help children learn the names of different body parts.

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Salman Khan Explains His YouTube Content

After launching the channel, Salman shared a post on social media and addressed viewers directly. He acknowledged that his initial content might not appeal to everyone but explained that it is intended for younger audiences.

Salman wrote, "Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones."

He added, "Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina?"

The actor's message suggests that the channel will combine entertainment with family-friendly educational content, alongside glimpses into his personal and professional life and behind-the-scenes material.

Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones. Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2026

‘Being Salman Khan’ Crosses 64,000 Subscribers

Named Being Salman Khan, the channel's bio describes Salman as a film actor, artist, painter and humanitarian.

In the debut video, he appears as both the teacher and the student while introducing children to the names of body parts. The format gives viewers an early indication of the educational approach he has chosen for the channel.

At the time of writing, the channel had amassed more than 64,400 subscribers.

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Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Salman is hosting reality show Bigg Boss 20 and has several film projects in the pipeline.

He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh playing a key role.

The actor is also part of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively referred to as SVC63, in which Nayanthara will share the screen with him. According to reports, the film could be titled Monster and is expected to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027.