Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anil Kapoor revived his iconic Mr India film look.

Original film costume still fits Kapoor 39 years later.

Iconic jacket was purchased from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar.

This appearance promotes Star Plus

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by bringing back his iconic look from Mr India, nearly four decades after the film's release. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen wearing his original costume and recalling the story behind his famous jacket. What makes the moment even more remarkable is that his old shirt, trousers and jacket still fit him after 39 years.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next

Anil Kapoor's Mr India Costume Still Fits After 39 Years

Anil Kapoor's portrayal in Mr India remains one of the memorable characters in Hindi cinema. Now, the actor has revisited the look, wearing the same shirt, trousers and jacket he sported in the film.

In the video, Kapoor reveals that when the show's team suggested finding his Mr India costume, he told them he had preserved the original outfit. He was equally surprised by how well the clothes still fitted him.

“Shirt aaj bhi mujhe fit aati hai, pant bhi fit aati hai aur jacket bhi. 39 saal baad bhi sab kuch fit hai!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by teamak (@teamanilkapoor)

Anil Kapoor Reveals From Where He Bought His Famous Jacket

The actor also shared an interesting detail about the jacket that became part of his signature Mr India appearance. Recalling its origins, Kapoor revealed that he had purchased it from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar.

“Yeh jacket maine chor bazaar se khareedi thi. Ittefaaq se in dino mere baal bhi lambe hain, jaise ‘Mr India’ mein the. Toh aaj baal bhi is look ke saath khoob janch rahe hain!”

With his long hair complementing the vintage outfit, the actor found himself looking remarkably close to his character from the 1987 film.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Update After Bali Accident, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’

Anil Kapoor To Feature On Special 'India Ke Top 1%' Episode

Kapoor's return to the iconic look is part of a special episode of Star Plus' show India Ke Top 1%. Speaking about the episode, the actor talked about the contributions of people who serve the country without expecting anything in return.

“Har koi ‘Mr India’ ban sakta hai. Yeh episode un logon ke liye hai, jo desh ki seva karte hain. Ve bina kisi badle ki ummeed ke desh ke liye kaam karte hain, kyunki ise apna farz maante hain. Aise hi logon ke yogdaan se hamara desh banta hai.”

Titled India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, the programme airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus. Viewers can also watch it on JioHotstar.